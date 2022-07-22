ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Wilson Swimming Star Sammie Hamilton Wins 8 Silvers at Maccabiah Games

By Mike Guardabascio
The 562
The 562
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson junior Sammie Hamilton is in Israel competing in the Maccabiah Games for Team...

www.the562.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The 562

Long Beach Water Polo Players Win Junior National Championship

Four Long Beach water polo players competed in the Junior National Championship Tournament last week and were part of the champion SoCal Black 18U squad. Gray Carson, Caleb Francisco, Wade Sherlock and Zac Crenshaw were all contributors for their team and beat Atherton 8-7 in the thrilling final match. There were 96 teams competing in the 18U bracket.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Dodger Stadium hosting dog adoption event this weekend

LOS ANGELES - Dodger Stadium is going to the dogs. The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting their first-ever dog adoption event at Dodger Stadium this weekend. The event is being held in conjunction with Lucy Pet Foods — the brand co-owned by former Dodger pitcher Orel Hershiser and Dodger broadcasters Jaime Jarrín and Jorge Jarrín — and all six Los Angeles City Animal Services shelters. The Dodgers Center Field Plaza will host more than 100 dogs up for adoption Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m ahead of the Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

A Michelin-Level Chef Fuses Indian Flavors at This Long Beach Hotspot

“Indian cuisine has a depth,” says chef Manjunath Mural of Long Beach’s newly opened Cali Chilli. “It has history, traditions, ingredients, and techniques — but it is still common to define it as ‘niche.’ It’s often kept to the genre of ‘family restaurant’ in many parts of the world, where it’s not real Indian food if it isn’t cheap and doesn’t have some type of chicken tikka on the menu.”
LONG BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

OC’s Wealthy Shake Up Real Estate Holdings

This year has brought changes to the residential portfolios of some of Orange County’s wealthiest residents. Much of that change is occurring outside of Orange County, brokers note. LoanDepot founder Anthony Hsieh, who was behind OC’s top luxury deal of 2020, added to his portfolio outside of the state...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
splashmags.com

Golden Road Huntington Beach Re-Opening – The Perfect Pairing, Beer & the Beach

A day at the beach. In Southern California there is no better way to spend a day than enjoying the ocean breeze along with the sun and sand. That experience can be made even better by spending part of that day at the Golden Road Brewery Huntington Beach Pub. Just a block from the beach at the recently renovated Peter’s Landing, this is a must visit anytime in Huntington Beach.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
newportbeachindy.com

OC Chapter of Childhelp Holds ‘The Love Boat’ Gala on Oct. 1 at Balboa Bay Resort

The Orange County Chapter of Childhelp, based in Newport Beach, will hold “The Love Boat” Fall Gala on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at The Balboa Bay Resort from 6 to 11 p.m. Event Chairs Jacquie Casey and Gina Van Ocker, and the gala committee, will be inspired by the TV series “The Love Boat” as they transform the resort’s main ballroom and patio into a themed evening with cocktails, dinner and dancing to live music by King Salmon and The Funk Yard Horns.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

New Hatch Chile Roasting Dates Are Now Simmering

Is it full of ice, or have you used every cube to make a refreshing beverage even more refreshing on these toasty July afternoons?. Perhaps you've eaten all of the fruit pops, too, the ones you had stashed in the back of your freezer, and the ice cream sandwiches, too.
LOS ANGELES, CA
toddrickallen.com

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Bringing Axe Throwing To El Segundo

Yes, you read that headline right. There’s a new pork purveyor coming to the former home of Salt Creek Grille at 2015 East Park Pl in Plaza El Segundo. With a smattering of locations throughout CA, Sauced BBQ & Spirits is promising us “authentic slow-cooked Southern BBQ”, but that’s not all… We’re also being promised “axe throwing” at this location, which you’ll just have to read more about here. And yes, you can drink alcohol while throwing axes because, well, why not?
EL SEGUNDO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Maccabiah Games#Silver#Wilson Swimming Star#Team Usa#Jewish
orangecoast.com

A Scenic Pathway Along Heisler Park in Laguna Beach

Located on Cliff Drive, the pathway follows the coast. “I was scouting for a spot to shoot the sunset when those flowers along the pathway caught my eye,” Zambrano says. “I thought it was a beautiful view with the pathway and the palm trees on the other side with the ocean in the background.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Los Angeles, CA — 30 Top Places!

Los Angeles, also known as the City of Angels or LA, is a gorgeous metropolis in Southern California. It is home to an impressive array of dining choices, perfectly suiting your every craving, appetite, diet, and budget. You can find eateries offering a laid-back ambiance for a leisurely morning, spots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best Beach Bars

Sometimes, a refreshing beverage during a long day at the beach is all you need. There are many bars located just off of the sand that provide that, and so much more! Lining the California coast, these bars are rated as some of the best beach bars in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
California Civic

We all were thinking it

Dang I was hoping this was a result of a person who leaves cones in “their spot” and this was the neighbors fed up response to them. (u/Fenzel) Prob all those damn Harleys driving by (u/ElectrikDonuts)
LONG BEACH, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Anaheim’s Days of Rage: Remembering This Weekend Ten Years Ago (2012.)

The following is basically three or four Facebook posts I felt compelled to post this past Thursday to Sunday. Ten years ago tonight, Anaheim Officer Nick Bennalack killed unarmed, 25-year old Manuel Diaz on Anna Drive. He shot him in the back and the back of the head as Manuel ran away, claiming he thought Manuel had a gun. This would turn out to be the second of FOUR (mostly unarmed) young men Bennalack would kill.
What Now Los Angeles

Fat Sal’s Opens Sixth Location in Marina del Rey

Fat Sal’s, the Los Angeles favorite known for its mouth-watering food combination sandwiches, has opened a new location in Marina del Rey at 37 Washington Blvd. This is the company’s sixth Los Angeles location, with a site also in Saudi Arabia. Only three other locations are full-fledged restaurants, with the Koreantown and Lincoln Heights sites focusing on pickup and delivery. The new Marina del Rey space was once the home of burger joint Simmzy’s. For anyone who has never heard of this place, check it out when you’re hungry, as many of the entrees are stacked with hearty toppings like mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, onion rings, sliders, and more.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Laguna Beach 2022

Visitors flock to the small but iconic bohemian beach town for its gorgeous beaches, beautiful residents, awesome art galleries and endless sunshine (281 sunny days per year on average). Take a trip to Southern California’s premier coastal destination and find yourself surrounded by hidden coves, sparkling ocean waves and majestic...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Fashion Island Expansion Plans for Luxe Jeweler

Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry Inc. plans a local expansion that mirrors the sales growth now being seen at the Newport Beach-based designer, manufacturer and retailer of high-end jewelry. The company, whose unique rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and brooches cost an average price of around $115,000 per item, and often top...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For August 2022

You may have seen that a few weeks ago we published a handy list of things to do with kids in Los Angeles for the summer. In the course of researching that post, I became ultra familiar with the ticketing policies for kids and toddlers at regional cultural institutions and botanic gardens. Turns out, there are quite a few offering gratis admission for the little ones.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The 562

The 562

Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

 https://www.the562.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy