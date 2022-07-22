Wilson Swimming Star Sammie Hamilton Wins 8 Silvers at Maccabiah Games

Fat Sal’s, the Los Angeles favorite known for its mouth-watering food combination sandwiches, has opened a new location in Marina del Rey at 37 Washington Blvd. This is the company’s sixth Los Angeles location, with a site also in Saudi Arabia. Only three other locations are full-fledged restaurants, with the Koreantown and Lincoln Heights sites focusing on pickup and delivery. The new Marina del Rey space was once the home of burger joint Simmzy’s. For anyone who has never heard of this place, check it out when you’re hungry, as many of the entrees are stacked with hearty toppings like mozzarella sticks, chicken fingers, onion rings, sliders, and more.

MARINA DEL REY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO