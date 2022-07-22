Dallas Permit Office to hold special pop-up hours this weekend

The MLK Pop-Up Food Park returned to South Dallas this summer, moving from Martin Luther King Boulevard to a new location in Fair Park. The popular event featuring Black-owned food vendors launched in spring 2021. Desiree “Dee” Powell, who managed the initial food park for Better Block and The Real Estate Council, was determined to make the temporary park a permanent fixture in our neighborhood.
DALLAS (KDAF) — As the Mega Millions drawing looms on Tuesday night, everyone will have their eyes glued to their $2-$3 ticket to see if they’ve won the mega-huge jackpot. However, if you’ve recently purchased a Texas Lottery ticket for a smaller game near Dallas-Fort Worth, your pocketbook is about to look a little more full.
DALLAS — This story originally appeared on the Dallas Business Journal. The North Texas residential community Silverado in Aubrey was the top seller of homes in Texas for the first half of the year and third-highest in the nation, according to a new report. Silverado, being developed by Arlington-based...
DALLAS — Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of the shooting at Dallas Love Field airport, showing a chaotic, tense scene as a woman fired a gun, travelers took cover and a officer returned fire. Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia walked media through the footage, which was edited by...
Texans seem to take a keen liking to massive portion sizes of food and there are all sorts of humongous options to choose from at eateries around the state. One of Texas' most unique spots serves up something you can't find anywhere else in the area — a fusion unique to the owners' cultures.
The woman accused of opening fire inside a terminal at Dallas Love Field airport was “not a danger to others,” according to a Dallas County judge. Even though, last summer she was found incompetent to stand trail and referred to an outpatient mental service. Portia Odufuwa, 37, was...
DALLAS — This story originally appeared on the Dallas Business Journal. With Sherman to the north on the brink of a boom, and the heart of Dallas-Fort Worth thumping strongly to the south, the Collin County city of Anna is “just sittin’ there with opportunity galore,” in the words of its economic development director.
DALLAS — Aviation planners said it will take at least 24 hours for airlines to catch up after a shooting near ticket counters at Dallas Love Field forced them to cancel and delay dozens of flights. Southwest Airlines said it canceled 69 flights on Tuesday in or out of...
THE COLONY, Texas — It claims to be the best soft pretzel in the world and so far, many customers agree. Ben’s Soft Pretzels opened a few months ago at The Grandscape in The Colony, 5752 Grandscape Blvd., Suite 115. It’s the company’s first location in North Texas.
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — One of the officers in an active shooter training in White Settlement is Detective Laura Gonzalez. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, she says police work is her dream job. "Something that I have known since I was young," said Gonzalez. Right now,...
FORT WORTH, Texas - A man died in an overnight shooting outside an east Fort Worth gas station. Police said he was shot several times at the Conoco gat station on Meadowbrook Lane and Oakland Boulevard. He died at the scene. So far, police have not said what led up...
DALLAS (AP) — A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas’ Love Field Airport on Monday before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said. The woman was dropped off at the airport at about 11 a.m., walked inside near the ticketing counters...
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — By the time Revisha Threats moved into a two-story home in this North Texas hamlet last year, she had filled out more than 100 applications to find a home for her and her four children. Threats, 31, said she wanted a home “somewhere good and...
A child is in the hospital while police in Balch Springs look for the gunman who shot him. Police got the call late Sunday afternoon saying a man had opened fire on another car in what investigators are calling a road rage attack
RENDON, Texas — Crews are working on a fire that spread to homes near Rendon in southern Tarrant County, officials said Tuesday evening. According to the Rendon Fire Department, crews were working a grass fire in the 5500 block of Jessica Lane that spread to structures nearby. In an...
Sweetie's Cheesecakes has four year-round flavors—plain, chocolate, Signature and Mango Habanero—as well as 30-plus seasonal and spicy flavors. (Courtesy Sweetie's Cheesecakes) Sweetie’s Cheesecakes will be opening its first storefront in September at 13033 Harmon Road, Fort Worth. The shop sells individual cheesecakes in Mason jars in four...
