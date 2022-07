Mark Wahlberg is an award-winning American actor, reality TV star, and producer who rose to fame after launching a successful rapping and modeling career. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Wahlberg found himself in trouble with the law at a young age, serving 45 days in prison for an assault conviction at 16. Upon his release, his older brother Donnie Wahlberg helped start his music career under the stage name Marky Mark. In the 1990s, Wahlberg's band released two hit singles, "Good Vibrations" and "Wildside." Not long after, Calvin Klein took notice of the young Wahlberg and commissioned him as their underwear model in a nationwide advertising campaign.

