MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on the 5000 block of Bloomfield Road Monday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 10 p.m. about a 15-year-old girl shot in the arm and grazed on her head. A second call came in stating that a 19-year-old woman who had also been shot in the stomach showed up at the Macon-Bibb County Fire Station located on Bloomfield Road.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO