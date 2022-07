Raphael Warnock wants to debate Herschel Walker. Republicans smell a trap. As Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) sees it, Democrats are pushing for the former NFL star to debate their incumbent in Georgia’s hotly contested Senate race because “they feel like that’s an advantage for their side. And I don’t think Herschel Walker should do anything that gives his opponent an advantage.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO