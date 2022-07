A person was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a state bridge-inspection team helped pull her from the water near the Fox Island Bridge, authorities said. Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. that a youth went off the bridge, according to an agency post on Twitter. According to the tweet, the rescue was assisted by a Washington State Department of Transportation bridge inspection crew.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO