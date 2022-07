CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. It happened in Clarksville on Whitfield Road, near Old Trenton Road, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say Whitfield Road was closed between Abby Lou Drive and Old Trenton Road as they investigated, but it has since reopened. There is no […]

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO