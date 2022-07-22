ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Parker McCollum looks forward to Cheyenne Frontier Days headline spot

By Dan Daru
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Parker McCollum has been named new male artist of the year by The Academy of Country Music, and is also headlining at Cheyenne Frontier Days this Sunday.

“I’m excited, I have never been to the Granddaddy of ‘Em All,” McCollum said.

Hailing from Texas, McCollum made his name in Nashville and now will be headlining at CFD.

“It’s a good feeling. Everything kind of runs together. Feels like right now you are just trying to hang on, life is moving real fast it seems like you are in a different city every single night of the week,” he said.

Why is Cheyenne Frontier Days called ‘Daddy of ‘Em All’?

Now, being crowned new male artist of the year, McCollum is in good company.

Jason Aldeen, Brooks & Dunn and Kid Rock will all be performing this year at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

So what does headlining at CFD mean to the young artist?

“Frontier Days is one of those things. It’s kind of a bucket list deal. I’ve always wanted to go, so I would have to imagine the best way to go is just to headline the whole thing for your first time there,” McCollum said.

Spoken like the new male artist of the year that is McCollum.

