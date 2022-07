After a cooler and wetter than normal spring and early summer, high temperatures are expected to hit Southwest Washington with a vengeance this week. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Lewis and Thurston counties will reach the mid- to high-90s on Tuesday and remain in the 90s into the weekend. Some forecasters are even predicting triple-digit temperatures for the area on Tuesday.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO