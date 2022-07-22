ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

For All Mankind officially renewed for season 4, story will enter 2000’s timeline

By Benjamin Mayo
9to5Mac
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s space drama For All Mankind announced today that the show has been officially renewed for season 4. Although rumors of a renewal have been swirling for a while now, the official news just dropped as part of the San Diego Comic-Con For All Mankind panel. The critically...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple patent data shows its growing interest in Project Titan and EVs

The Apple Car – or Project Titan – is full of comings and goings. While previous reports show the company is struggling to find a direction in the automobile industry, a report highlights how Apple is pushing to enter this business in the past 20 years. According to...
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

iPad RAM list: Here’s how much memory every iPad model has

Curious how much RAM Apple has put in its different iPads or how much memory your current iPad has? While the company doesn’t publicly share the information, memory details show up in teardowns and through other sources. Follow along for a look at the full iPad RAM list for how much memory comes with every iPad model.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For All Mankind#Apple News#Mars#Russia#The San Diego Comic Con#Sci Fi#Includi
9to5Mac

Uninstall iOS 16 beta: How to downgrade to iOS 15

Been testing out the new iPhone or iPad beta? If, for whatever reason, you’re ready to shift back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step guide on how to uninstall iOS 16 beta, downgrade to iOS 15, and restore with a backup. Whether you took the risk...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Concept imagines M2 iPad Pro in Midnight – would you buy one?

Apple will likely unveil an M2 iPad Pro in the second semester of 2022. While rumors already give us a solid idea of what to expect from this device, a designer imagines how this iPad Pro would look in the new Midnight color, similar to the one available with the redesigned MacBook Air. Would you buy one?
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Steven Spielberg directed and shot a music video on an iPhone

IPhone cameras have evolved so much that it’s not unusual to see directors using them to shoot music videos and even independent films. This time, none other than well-known film director Steven Spielberg chose an iPhone to shoot a music video in a partnership with singer and songwriter Marcus Mumford.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Daily: July 26, 2022 – Apple and the NFL, more

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
NFL
9to5Mac

Deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $382 off, Apple Magic Trackpad 2 $90, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with 11-inch M1 iPad Pro models at up to $382 off. That’s alongside an all-time low on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $90 and a rare chance to save on the portable Sonos Roam AirPlay 2 speaker for $139. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Best iPhone 13 cases [Updated: CASETiFY Dragon Ball Z and Stranger Things, Pad & Quill wallet, more]

The best iPhone 13 cases are ready and waiting down below with a series of fresh new releases that have launched over the last few months. Our 2021-2022 roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases has now been updated with more of the latest designs and brands to keep your most important Apple EDC safe and looking its best. Alongside some collections from some of the big third-party brands and all of Apple’s covers for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini, our updated 2022 list of the most reliable and interesting iPhone covers awaits below. It will give purchasers a better idea of what’s out there in just about every price range — from premium leather sheaths to more affordable covers you can switch out for various events and activities — alongside a series of hands-on reviews detailing the user experience. Head below for a closer look at our updated roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know so far

The Apple Watch lineup could be getting a big expansion this fall with the addition of a new so-called Apple Watch Pro. This new Apple Watch Pro is said to feature a new design, longer battery life, and improved durability. Head below for all of the latest details on what...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy