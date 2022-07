Jordan Peele had a twisted treat for those who saw his new film “Nope” this weekend: the intro to Ricky “Jupe” Park’s infamous sitcom “Gordy’s Home!”. In “Nope,” Steven Yeun plays Ricky as an adult, running the Santa Clarita amusement park, Jupiter’s Claim, in an effort to capitalize off his celebrity as a ’90s child star. At the peak of his fame, Ricky starred in “Gordy’s Home!” a sitcom about a chimp who lives with a family of humans. The show was a hit and got renewed for a second season but came to a horrifying end after a popped balloon startles one of the chimps playing Gordy during a birthday episode, causing it to savagely attack the cast, disfiguring Ricky’s co-star.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO