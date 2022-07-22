Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cayuga; Cortland; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHWESTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 756 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sempronius, or 13 miles northwest of Cortland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Moravia, Scott, Sempronius, Montville, Fillmore Glen State Park and Glen Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO