Cayuga County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Oswego; Otsego; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Cayuga; Cortland; Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CAYUGA...NORTHWESTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 756 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sempronius, or 13 miles northwest of Cortland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Moravia, Scott, Sempronius, Montville, Fillmore Glen State Park and Glen Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple power outages reported across the Southern Tier

With the passing of the storms through our area, many residents lost power. NYSEG is working on getting service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services repaired. As of 10 AM on July 25th NYSEG is still reporting Chemung County 645 Customers […]
cnycentral.com

Storm damage reports including trees and wires down for parts of CNY on Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Sunday afternoon featured some severe thunderstorms in parts of CNY. The severe storms were mostly across Tompkins and Cortland counties. Tompkins county have a few reports of trees and wires down for places such as Newfield, Danby and Slaterville Springs. Cortland county also had a handful of reports...
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Sunday, July 24

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022:. Another hot day is ahead, possibly accompanied by several chances for thunderstorms. The first period to watch for thunderstorms will be during the mid and late morning hours. Thunderstorm leftovers...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Woman dies in house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A 35-year-old woman died in a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden late Monday night, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol. While her 12-year-old son was able to escape, Brittany Jones did not make it out of the burning home. The victim's mother and others at the scene say Jones did come out of the home initially before going back inside, but it is not clear why she reentered the home.
CAMDEN, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple burglaries reported in Tompkins County in one day

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement in Tompkins County is looking for more information on multiple burglaries at local businesses on Monday. On July 25, the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to Autoworks in the Town of Dryden for a report of a commercial burglary. According to the Sheriff’s report, the suspects allegedly entered the […]
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

House catches fire, explosion heard in Camillus as storm rolls into Central New York

Update at 1 p.m. Monday: 80 firefighters battle storm, clogged hydrant, explosions, more in overnight Camillus fire. Update at 9 p.m. Monday: A GoFundMe has been created for the Camillus family who lost nearly all its possession in the fire overnight. According to the fundraising page, Domenick and Pam Losurdo, and their son Dom were asleep when the fire started. A neighbor saw the fire and banged on their door, helping the Losurdos escape uninjured. The GoFundMe has so far raised more than $10,000.
CAMILLUS, NY
FL Radio Group

New $18 Million Dollar Bridge Opens in Tompkins County

Major construction is complete on the new bridge carrying State Route 34B over Salmon Creek in Tompkins County. The $18.4 million project replaced the original structure, which was built in 1930, with a modern, steel-framed bridge that enhances safety and improves mobility along a key connector for the flow of people and commerce in the region. The new bridge in the town of Lansing0 features eight-foot-wide shoulders to provide additional room for disabled vehicles to pull off the road and to better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Over 10,000 without power in Tompkins County, says NYSEG

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) says over 10,000 customers in Tompkins County are still without power as of about 9pm Sunday, mostly in the City of Ithaca’s west end, southwest, northside, and Fall Creek areas, and the Towns of Ithaca, Enfield, and Ulysses. They’re estimating restoring power about 10:30pm to some areas.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man dies in fatal Catlin crash

CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has died after a fatal accident on a Utility Vehicle in the town of Catlin. According to the accident report, The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Culver Hill Road in the town of Catlin on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at around 3:15 […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

70-year-old dead in Canandaigua crash near Lake Hill Rd.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man is dead following a crash on Lake Hill Road Sunday, state police announced Monday. Authorities say deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Lake Hill Road around 7:50 p.m. Once at the location, they found an unresponsive 70-year-old man. State police say...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Blotter

Two prisoners in the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility are facing additional charges after separate incidents in the facility. According to the sheriff's office, Terrance Mortenson of Johnson City was in the facility on charges of Rape in the 1st degree and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd degree. While...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County 2022 Hall of Fame inductees announced

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Four Steuben County residents have been inducted into the County Hall of Fame in recognition of their heroism, leadership, and community contributions over the last several decades. Steuben County Deputy Fire Coordinator Hobart “Hobie” Abbey, NYS Assemblyman James Bacalles of Corning, and Francis and Virginia...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

City of Elmira appoints new Fire Chief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira announced today that current Fire Marshal Andrew Mallow will be appointed to Fire Chief. The announcement was made today by City Manager Michael Collins. Mallow succeeds Fire Chief Joseph Martino, who will be retiring early next month. Mallow has been with the Elmira Fire Department since March […]
ELMIRA, NY
2 On Your Side

Motorcycle passenger killed in collision with deer

BYRON, N.Y. — A passenger on a motorcycle is dead and the bike's driver is in the hospital following a crash Sunday night in the Genesee Co. Town of Byron. Troopers say a bike driven by 30-year-old Leland Fuller IV of Byron was heading east on Cockram Rd. shortly after 8 PM when it hit a deer. Both Fuller and his passenger, 28-year-old Daylin Fagundo-Rodriguez, also of Byron, were ejected.
BYRON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga County's "Sundaes at the Farm" Resumes

With the help of both a local farm and ice cream, Tioga County celebrated its agricultural roots. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, Tioga County held its annual "Sundaes at the Farm." Hosted by a different farm each year, the event draws hundreds to a day of educational displays, live music and -- as the name suggests -- free ice cream.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY

