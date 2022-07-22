Pirates trade Daniel Vogelbach to Mets for righty reliever Colin Holderman

Ben Cherington wanted to make it clear that the Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t sign Daniel Vogelbach just to trade the slugger but rather because at-bats were available once the designated hitter became universal.

That didn’t stop the Pirates general manager from dealing Vogelbach to a contender Friday when the NL East-leading New York Mets offered 6-foot-7, 240-pound right-handed reliever Colin Holderman in return.

“We had some conversations with a handful of teams over the last few weeks, then it intensified with the Mets over the last two days, really, since the All-Star Game,” Cherington said. “It got to the point where they were willing to offer Holderman, and he was somebody that compelled us to do the deal.

The trade was one of several last-minute roster moves before Friday’s game against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. The Pirates also activated outfielder Greg Allen (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list and designated catcher Michael Perez for assignment.

Allen started the season on the injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain in the final week of spring training and aggravated the injury during his recovery. Perez batted .150 (16 for 107) with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games, including a career-best three homers and five RBIs in an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 30.

Holderman, 26, is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 172⁄3 innings over 15 games, with 18 strikeouts and seven walks without a home run. He has stranded all eight of his inherited runners and has held opponents to a .188 batting average with runners on base (6 for 32).

Holderman, who throws a 96 mph sinker and a cutter and slider in the mid-80s, was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on May 15 and became one of 11 relief pitchers in Mets history to allow one earned run or fewer in his first nine major-league appearances.

While Cherington isn’t ready to determine how the Pirates will use Holderman out of their bullpen, he said Holderman “has that kind of ability” to be used in a high-leverage role.

“He’s, obviously, pitching effectively for a playoff contender already this year,” Cherington said. “He’s got really good stuff. He’s a pitcher who has the ability to get ground balls and strikeouts. Some guys can do one or the other. He has the ability to do both. That’s nice to have. I just think we’ve got to get to know him better, but we’re excited to start that process and take the next step with him.”

The Pirates signed Vogelbach to a one-year, $1 million contract in March with a $1.5 million option for 2023. The 6-foot, 270-pounder gives the Mets a power-hitting left-handed bat. The 29-year-old slashed .228/.338/.430 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and team highs of 34 RBIs and 40 walks in 75 games for the Pirates this season.

“He’s into every at-bat. He’s into every pitch. He loves the game, studies pitchers, is always talking about that,” Cherington said. “The really good offenses I’ve been around have a lot of that in the clubhouse, in the dugout, just talking about hitting, talking about the pitcher that you’re trying to beat. That’s something Vogey did a lot of. Hopefully, it rubs off. You need that on a good team.”

