ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates trade Daniel Vogelbach to Mets for righty reliever Colin Holderman

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FxzrE_0gpbUodj00

Ben Cherington wanted to make it clear that the Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t sign Daniel Vogelbach just to trade the slugger but rather because at-bats were available once the designated hitter became universal.

That didn’t stop the Pirates general manager from dealing Vogelbach to a contender Friday when the NL East-leading New York Mets offered 6-foot-7, 240-pound right-handed reliever Colin Holderman in return.

“We had some conversations with a handful of teams over the last few weeks, then it intensified with the Mets over the last two days, really, since the All-Star Game,” Cherington said. “It got to the point where they were willing to offer Holderman, and he was somebody that compelled us to do the deal.

The trade was one of several last-minute roster moves before Friday’s game against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park. The Pirates also activated outfielder Greg Allen (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list and designated catcher Michael Perez for assignment.

Allen started the season on the injured list after suffering a left hamstring strain in the final week of spring training and aggravated the injury during his recovery. Perez batted .150 (16 for 107) with six home runs and 11 RBIs in 39 games, including a career-best three homers and five RBIs in an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on June 30.

Holderman, 26, is 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 172⁄3 innings over 15 games, with 18 strikeouts and seven walks without a home run. He has stranded all eight of his inherited runners and has held opponents to a .188 batting average with runners on base (6 for 32).

Holderman, who throws a 96 mph sinker and a cutter and slider in the mid-80s, was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on May 15 and became one of 11 relief pitchers in Mets history to allow one earned run or fewer in his first nine major-league appearances.

While Cherington isn’t ready to determine how the Pirates will use Holderman out of their bullpen, he said Holderman “has that kind of ability” to be used in a high-leverage role.

“He’s, obviously, pitching effectively for a playoff contender already this year,” Cherington said. “He’s got really good stuff. He’s a pitcher who has the ability to get ground balls and strikeouts. Some guys can do one or the other. He has the ability to do both. That’s nice to have. I just think we’ve got to get to know him better, but we’re excited to start that process and take the next step with him.”

The Pirates signed Vogelbach to a one-year, $1 million contract in March with a $1.5 million option for 2023. The 6-foot, 270-pounder gives the Mets a power-hitting left-handed bat. The 29-year-old slashed .228/.338/.430 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and team highs of 34 RBIs and 40 walks in 75 games for the Pirates this season.

“He’s into every at-bat. He’s into every pitch. He loves the game, studies pitchers, is always talking about that,” Cherington said. “The really good offenses I’ve been around have a lot of that in the clubhouse, in the dugout, just talking about hitting, talking about the pitcher that you’re trying to beat. That’s something Vogey did a lot of. Hopefully, it rubs off. You need that on a good team.”

More Pirates coverage

• Pirates closer David Bednar: Push for him to pitch made All-Star Game 'even more special'

• Never mind the numbers, Pirates find developing draft picks into pitchers 'exciting'

• 'We believe in him': Pirates impressed by 1st-round Termarr Johnson's confident approach

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Package

The series rolls on, as we’re approaching about a week away from the trade deadline. With the 2022 draft class all but locked up, the Braves are finally getting some prospect help. That may make some other guys in the organization more expendable. Even though the bullpen is a strong point for the Braves, could they still look to bolster the unit at the deadline? We saw the Braves trade for another Pirates relief arm — Richard Rodriguez — at the 2021 trade deadline. You can read about how that deal panned out here. Regardless, Bednar is not a similar player to Rodriguez — he’s the real deal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Red Sox acquire veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from Brewers and assign him to Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas sitting versus Phillies Sunday

The Chicago Cubs did not list Alfonso Rivas in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rivas will take a seat Sunday while Frank Schwindel joins the lineup at first base and bats sixth against the Phillies. Rivas has made 189 plate appearances so far in his second...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
FOX Sports

Cubs play the Pirates with 1-0 series lead

Pittsburgh Pirates (40-57, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (39-57, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (1-5, 6.52 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (7-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -183, Pirates +155. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Yu Chang sitting versus Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays did not include Yu Chang in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Chang will take the evening off with Brandon Lowe returning to the lineup at second base and batting third. Our models project Chang for 59 more plate appearances this season, with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Nico Hoerner's double sends streaking Cubs past Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night for their fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis moving to Pirates' bench for Tuesday matinee

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Chicago Cubs. Chavis started on first base Monday and went 1-for-4. Josh VanMeter will move to first base and hit eighth Tuesday while Kevin Newman takes over on the keystone and in the leadoff spot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Ben Cherington
numberfire.com

Rays' Christian Bethancourt sitting versus Orioles Monday

The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Christian Bethancourt in their lineup for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bethancourt will move to the bench Monday with Francisco Mejia taking over at catcher and batting eighth. Our models project Bethancourt for 140 more plate appearances this season, with 4 dingers,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
12K+
Followers
263
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy