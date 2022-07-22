ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets receiver Braxton Berrios says if team doesn't make playoffs 'it's a failed season'

By Chris Cwik
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JehaD_0gpbTyFy00
NFL: JAN 02 Buccaneers at Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 02: New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) celebrates after he scores a touchdown during the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 2, 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New York Jets are facing an uphill battle after struggling in 2021. The team went just 4-13 and its star rookie quarterback threw more interceptions than touchdowns. Despite that, one receiver on the team is talking about making a playoff run in 2022.

That would be fourth-year wideout Braxton Berrios, who said it would be "a failed season" if the Jets don't make the playoffs in 2022.

Berrios' full quote read:

"We have all the tools to [make the playoffs.] Absolutely. And if we don't get there, obviously, it's a failed season to everybody in the building, especially us players. This isn't a league or a sport where you can take rebuilding years and people are OK with that in the building."

It's just not. The shelf life of every single one of us is not as long as probably most other sports, if not all of the other major professional sports. We're absolutely looking to go to the playoffs. That's the hope. That's the goal. And we're going to do everything in our power to make it happen."

In context, Berrios' line about the playoffs looks much more reasonable. No NFL player wants to be a part of a losing team. They all prepare as if their team can compete, even when the odds are stacked against them. That's what Berrios is getting at here. It's not productive for him to go into the season thinking, "What's the point? We stink anyway." And even if he actually does think that, he's not going to say that on Rich Eisen's show.

Can the Jets make the playoffs in 2022?

Anything is possible when you have a promising, young quarterback under center, right? Zach Wilson flashed more negatives than positives during his rookie season, but he got experience. Few rookies step into a starting role immediately and light the world on fire. It's possible Wilson has taken a major step forward over the offseason, and the Jets' offense will be better than anyone thinks in 2022.

The Jets are trying hard to make that a possibility. The team gave Wilson two significant weapons in the NFL draft, taking receiver Garrett Wilson in the first round and running back Breece Hall in the second round. Those two, plus exciting second-year wideout Elijah Moore, provide Wilson with some talented weapons.

The defense also got a makeover, as the team brought in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with a first-round pick and traded up to take defensive end Jermaine Johnson II with pick No. 26.

Even with those additions, the team still needs a lot to go right to make a playoff run. The Jets' offense ranked 28th in points scored and the defense ranked dead last in points allowed last season. The new talent should improve things, but whether the Jets have playoff aspirations will likely depend on Wilson taking a major step forward in Year 2.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports at https://sports.yahoo.com/jets-receiver-braxton-berrios-says-if-team-doesnt-make-playoffs-its-a-failed-season-212612784.html

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

What fantasy managers should care about in NFL training camp: Will Ravens extend Lamar Jackson?

Despite some early offseason melodrama, the Kyler Murray contract saga ended the way these things always do during fantasy draft season. The team and franchise quarterback agreed to a top-of-market deal in July as the dawn of training camp approached. There were — and strangely still have been — some weird twists but the result was quarterback-extension-business as usual.
NFL
102.5 The Bone

Aaron Rodgers arrives at Packers training camp looking like a Nicolas Cage impersonator

Aaron Rodgers spent last season trying to look like John Wick. This year, it appears he has a new inspiration. [Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]. The Green Bay Packers quarterback arrived at training camp on Tuesday with some long hair, a short beard, a white tank top and some light blue jeans. In other words, he was styled exactly like Nicolas Cage's character in Con Air, Cameron Poe.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
102.5 The Bone

Bengals QB Joe Burrow reportedly to have appendix removed

Joe Burrow will miss a few days of Cincinnati Bengals practice after he underwent surgery to remove his appendix, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. It's unclear if this surgery is preventative or if Burrow has appendicitis (the inflammation of the appendix), but either way, an appendectomy is a pretty standard procedure and not one that should sideline Burrow for long.
CINCINNATI, OH
102.5 The Bone

RB committees & Denver Broncos preview

Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts. Liz Loza and Frank Schwab go over a couple of quick fantasy football news items before discussing how each of them are handling running backs that are in committees. Which one should you draft? Does it make sense to draft both? Or neither?
DENVER, CO
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy