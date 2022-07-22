Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Tyler
(STACKER) — Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa.
Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Tyler on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
11. Wright’s BBQ
- Rating: 2.5 / 5 (10 reviews)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: not available
- Address: 8336 Paluxy Dr, Tyler, TX 75703-5938
10. Bodacious Barbecue
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 4030 Frankston Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701-8907
9. Spring Creek Barbeque
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 5810 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703-4349
8. Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 11811 State Highway 64 E, Tyler, TX 75707-2529
7. Pat Gee’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: not available
- Address: 17547 County Road 26, Tyler, TX 75707-2863
6. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1501 West Southwest Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701
5. Bodacious Bar-B-Q
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (61 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 13069 Fm 14 Exit 562, Tyler, TX 75706-5322
4. Rudy’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 1410 S Southwest Loop 323 #323, Tyler, TX 75701
3. Hickory Hill BBQ
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Barbecue
- Price: $
- Address: 20101 State Highway 31 E, Tyler, TX 75705-5329
2. Texas Best Smokehouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fast Food
- Price: $
- Address: 16243 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708-3405
1. Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ – $$$
- Address: 525 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75702-8303
