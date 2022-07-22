ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Why is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Will Poulter at Comic-Con?

By Chris Smith
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhHow_0gpbRVvR00

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the most anticipated MCU movies of 2023, with the latest installment in the series to premiere on May 5th. Marvel has already finished principal shooting for the film, as well as the Holiday Special heading to Disney Plus this winter. That’s to say that Guardians 3 doesn’t necessarily need a Comic-Con announcement.

However, Marvel’s newest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star just said he is getting ready for San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Why would Will Poulter be heading to the event? Will Marvel have any Guardians 3 footage to show those in attendance? Mind you, some spoilers might follow.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s newest star

Will Poulter playing Adam Warlock in the Guardians 3 sequel is no longer a secret. The actor was confirmed to play Adam Warlock long ago, a character James Gunn teased at the end of Guardians 2. That’s to say that we expected Warlock to come all along, even though we had no idea who would play him.

Poulter appeared on ITV’s This Morning, where his involvement in the MCU came up. The actor joked that he couldn’t reveal too much about the movie and his character. But he said he has been a fan of the Guardians and had fun making the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6ddN_0gpbRVvR00
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

Poulter revealed he went through a prolonged casting process. The audition took place over a number of months, where he had sent in some tapes and then did an in-person audition.

In this context, the actor added that they finished filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a few months ago. And now he’s heading to Comic-Con.

Poulter appeared on the show earlier this week, while Marvel’s big Comic-Con event takes place on Saturday.

Will Marvel show any Guardians 3 footage at Comic-Con?

With that in mind, we can’t but wonder what Marvel plans to show at Comic-Con when it comes to Guardians 3. On the one hand, it makes sense for Marvel to talk about this movie. The Guardians franchise has lots of fans, and the movie comes out next May. And we’ve just seen all of the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Not to mention that the I Am Groot animation starts streaming next month, with the Guardians Holiday Special to hit Disney Plus at some point this winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqCCQ_0gpbRVvR00
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus in 2022. Image source: Disney

But there will be other MCU premieres until Guardians 3. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is actually the next movie on the MCU Phase 4 agenda. And we haven’t even seen a trailer of that one.

With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if Marvel shows any sort of footage for Guardians 3 at Comic-Con. But Poulter heading to San Diego certainly indicates that Kevin Feige & Co. will spend some time talking about what appears to be the final part of this story.

At the very least, Poulter will get a proper MCU introduction, and Comic-Con is certainly the place to introduce the Adam Warlock actor. Rather than Twitter.

You can watch Poulter’s full This Morning interview below.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

Comments / 0

 

BGR.com

BGR.com

