SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - While the majority of severe storms stayed in southwest Michigan overnight, there was a section of storms severe-warned in Gratiot, southern Saginaw, and Shiawassee Counties. Past the storms, the rainfall has been great for Mid-Michigan! This rain likely won’t fix all dryness issues in Mid-Michigan, but it is definitely something we’ve long awaited.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO