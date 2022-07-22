Wildflower season puts Colorado beauty on display in Crested Butte

There's a particularly unusual home in Perry Park, Colorado that's going viral on social media after being referred to as 'ugly' on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram account. As seen in the video, the most unique feature of the home is perhaps a 35-foot tall rock formation found inside of the home and said to consist of rock that's 200 million years old.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An indoor slide park (with no water) has opened in Colorado. Slick City Action Park, which bills itself as the world's first-ever indoor slide park, is now open at Colorado Mills mall in Lakewood. The 40,000-square-foot facility, which features slides up to 25 feet tall, held...
As someone who lives in Northern Colorado, I am starting to feel a bit left out. Currently, there are seven In-N-Out locations in the state of Colorado that are open for business and not a single one of them is in Northern Colorado. Two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs, one...
A ranch manager at the Humble Ranch in Steamboat Springs shot and killed a bear on July 16 after finding it mauling one of the ranch's goats. "The rancher witnessed the bear actively killing a goat. Because the rancher caught the bear in the act of depredation, he was justified in his actions," said Public Information Officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rachel Gonzales.
Good breakfast spots in Colorado aren't too hard to find, especially if you know where to look. This local Colorado cafe is one of the most popular breakfast spots in the state. Local Colorado Breakfast Cafe That You Have To Try. Breakfast around my house growing up was mostly cereal...
There is nothing like the ride to the top of a Colorado mountain pass. Few things in life inspire and terrify at the same time the way they do at 12,000 feet. How cool is that final corner going up over the rim of the Grand Mesa? Well, it gets even bigger than that.
There are trains and then there are massive locomotives and one of the biggest is set to be rolling through Colorado and in particular rolling through and on display in Greeley this week. According to a press release from Union Pacific, the U.P. Big Boy No.4014 is heading down to...
Colorado residents love their dogs — in fact, Fort Collins recently ranked as the most dog-friendly city in the Centennial State. Still, some dogs are more common than others. According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), labrador retrievers, French bulldogs, golden retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles are the most popular breeds in the U.S.
A company called Off Grid Hideaways specializes in finding and sharing remote escapes across the world where travelers can book memorable getaways. The company features unique rentals that blend luxury with simplicity. The vacation site offers a variety of places to stay. From cozy beachside cottages to rugged mountain cabins,...
Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
We all know that the price of real estate in Colorado is not cheap. In fact, the average price per square foot of living space in Colorado is approximately $289 as of June 2022 according to St. Louis Fed. High prices have led some Coloradans to flee the state in...
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
With few if any remaining COVID precautions being enforced, the coronavirus is again wreaking havoc on performing arts organizations across the state.
At least four Colorado performing companies – Central City Opera, the Creede Repertory Theatre, the Evergreen Players and the Lake Dillon Theatre Company – canceled all performances last week (July 18-24) because of new outbreaks among their creative teams.
And today (Tuesday, July 26), the Colorado Shakespeare Festival...
Many dog owners will likely relate to a recent search and rescue mission on Colorado's 14,115-foot Pikes Peak, involving a pup named Roland that needed assistance down the notably lengthy trail. Clocking in at 24 miles round-trip, the ascent up Pikes Peak via Barr Trail is no joke. The low...
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
After mostly dry weather on Monday, typical summer chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas have a 30-40% chance for rain on Tuesday and a similar chance on Wednesday. By early evening both days, most of the thunderstorm activity should be on the Eastern Plains where a couple storms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. No severe weather is expected in the metro area.
Motorcycle fatalities in Colorado have increased in recent years. Here's a look at motorcycle fatalities in Colorado by year over the last 10 years. The Most Dangerous Colorado Counties to Drive Based on Fatal Accidents. While six Colorado counties managed zero fatal accidents in 2020, the rest were not nearly...
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Comments / 0