Tractor-trailer fire snarls westbound lanes of I-70 near Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Slow-moving downpours and embedded thunderstorms will continue through much of Monday morning, before tapering off and shifting mainly north of I-70 later this afternoon. High 78. There is the potential of a severe thunderstorm for a couple hours around sunset with damaging wind the most likely threat, however a brief tornado is possible if conditions line up just right. Another round of downpours and thunderstorms are possible overnight, especially near and north of Kansas City and I-70. Pockets of heavy rain could cause isolated flash flooding.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO