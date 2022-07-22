ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

FBI: Washington man threatened to kill Black shoppers at supermarket in Buffalo

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMDYe_0gpbQF5G00

A Seattle-area man who authorities say made racist threats at stores across several states was charged after threatening to kill Black people shopping at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, two months after a store in the city was the site of a racist attack that killed 10, the Justice Department said Friday.

On Thursday the FBI arrested Joey David George, of Lynnwood, Washington — about 15 miles north of Seattle — on two counts of interstate threats.

Federal authorities say George, 37, called a different Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Tuesday, asking an employee how many Black people were in the store then threatening to kill them.

George told the employee if there wasn't anyone at the store, he'd travel to the Tops location that was attacked May 14. Authorities said the gunman in that attack traveled to the store specifically to target Black shoppers.

CAMPGROUND CHAOS:4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa, police say

FACING NEARLY TWO DOZEN CHARGES:NYC man indicted in 3 sexual assaults after one woman was rescued via Grubhub order

George told the employee he was a "really good shot" and could "pick off people" from the parking lot, the federal complaint states. He also claimed to have assault weapons, authorities say.

The suspect called again on Wednesday and ranted about a "race war" and New York being a liberal state.

Federal authorities tracked the call back to George.

In the federal criminal complaint, authorities say George also called a restaurant in San Bruno, Calif. and threatened to shoot any Black or Hispanic person in the restaurant, which is just south of San Francisco, if it didn't close within 20 minutes.

The suspect said he wanted to "strike fear into the Bay Area's Black community."

Authorities say they tied George to similar calls to businesses and restaurants in states including Maryland, Connecticut and Washington. In those calls, he threatened to shoot and kill Black people or bomb those locations if they didn't shutter, the charging documents show.

George was arrested Thursday and is being held at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac, Washington.

Comments / 9

Related
wabcradio.com

Teen Turnstile Jumper Released Following Slugfest With NYPD

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Wild video captures a 16-year-old boy punching an NYPD officer with the officer returning blows. The cop confronted the teen for allegedly jumping a turnstile at the 125th Street-Lexington Avenue station in East Harlem Just before 6 p.m. Saturday. The teen — previously arrested for possession of a loaded gun and robbery — was released the next day on his own recognizance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRAL News

On cam: Armed men interrupt NY bishop's sermon to steal jewelry

Brooklyn, N.Y. — A New York bishop's sermon was being livestreamed when he said three to four men walked in with guns. Bishop Lamor Whitehead of Leaders of Tomorrow International Churches in Brooklyn said he was 5 to 10 minutes into preaching Sunday morning when he saw the door in the back of the room kick open.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Black People#Shooting#Race War#San Francisco#The Justice Department#Tops#Campground#Nyc#Grubhub
Daily News

Second murder arrest in May shooting at Midtown Manhattan rap recording studio

A second suspect was nabbed Monday for a May shooting at a Midtown Manhattan recording studio that left two men dead, police said. Daniel Williams, 21, surrendered Monday morning at the Midtown South Precinct stationhouse and was charged with murdering rapper Kamir King, 34, during a botched robbery at a makeshift studio on W. 37th St. near Ninth Ave. Another suspect, Kabal Reyes, 24, of ...
Daily News

Straphanger confronts stranger hassling woman on Brooklyn subway train and stabs him in the neck

A straphanger confronted a stranger hassling a woman on a Brooklyn subway train — and stabbed him in the neck, police said Tuesday. The victim is expected to recover. The victim was acting up, screaming at other riders and acting aggressively on a No. 2 train rolling through Crown Heights about 9:45 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The victim then focused his attention on one woman. The would-be good ...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Man accused of breaking into NY car wash 10 times

NEW YORK - An upstate man is accused of breaking into the same car wash ten times in a series of burglaries. The New York State Police arrested Joseph W. Shook, 35, of Stockport on Thursday in connection with the burglary of the Cantele Car Wash on Fairview Ave. in Greenport.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

Soccer player bashed with bottle, stabbed to death with broken glass defending friend in Manhattan park fight

A 29-year-old man defending a friend who got into a fight in a Manhattan park was bashed over the head with a bottle — and then stabbed to death with the broken glass, police said Monday. Ricardo Sanchez was playing soccer in Fort Washington Park in Washington Heights when he saw a friend of his caught up in a confrontation with a group of men nearby and ran over to help about 3:50 p.m. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
caribbeantoday.com

Jamaican-American Heads Metropolitan Black Bar Association in NY

NEW YORK, New York – The Metropolitan Black Bar Association (MBBA), a unified association of Black and other minority lawyers in New York State, has announced the commencement of the term of its Jamaican-American President Carl Forbes, Jr. Forbes, a Brooklyn, New York resident, has been a member of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud

20 Chinese families in Brooklyn are in danger of losing their homes in a week, due to an alleged housing fraud. Xihui “Steven” Wu took over $4 million of these 20 families’ money and vanished without giving them ownership of their units. The families joined elected officials in a press conference last week, calling for […] The post 20 Brooklyn Chinese Families Face Eviction Due to $4 Million Housing Fraud appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package

Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

547K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy