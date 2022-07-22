ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain Police Department seize over 100 grams of illegal drugs in search warrant on Friday

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
LORAIN, Ohio — The Lorain Police Department seized over 100 grams of illegal drugs, a handgun, ammunition, cash and drug paraphernalia that relates to drug trafficking on Friday, according to a news release.

Lorain Police SWAT and the K9 unit served a search warrant at 3519 Edgewood Drive in Lorain, which was the result of a month-long investigation by the narcotics unit into the activity of drug trafficking by Michael Spencer, the release said.

When the warrant was served, Spencer was found inside his home with an adult female and seven children.

The search resulted in 81 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of cocaine and 40 grams of marijuana being seized.

Spencer has prior convictions in Lorain and Cuyahoga counties, both for trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

This is still under investigation and Spencer could face additional charges later on.

