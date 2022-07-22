ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Caught on camera: Las Vegas police continue to search for religious artifact

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has yet to locate a stolen religious artifact or identified the suspect who stole it since June 13.

Police are asking for help in locating the artifact or identifying the suspect who stole it.

Police said officers responded to a grand larceny at a hotel property located in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

Detectives said that a victim left his ancient Torah inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue.

The Torah was left in the convention room since June 8, and then it was taken by an unknown individual on June 12th according to police.

The suspect is described as a White male adult, 25-35 years old, about 5’11” to 6’2”, last seen wearing a black hat, a green shirt, and dark colored pants.

Anyone with any information about this person is asked by police to contact detectives assigned to this case by calling Convention Center Patrol Detectives by calling 702 828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KTNV 13 Action News

Police: Suspect, victim argued over rent money before fatal stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 29-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas after an argument over rent money turned fatal, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The victim was found stabbed in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Gowan and Walnut roads, at approximately 9:05 a.m. Monday, police said previously. Responding medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect stabbed man who blocked his way, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing another man for blocking the way to his room, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Rodney Eugene Faulk was arrested on a murder charge in connection with a stabbing in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive around 9 a.m. July 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nypressnews.com

Las Vegas man saved by jammed gun during botched robbery: video

A lucky Las Vegas man had his life spared when an armed burglar’s gun jammed during a botched robbery, intense video shows. The 68-second clip from a Ring doorbell cam shows the victim returning to his home Sunday afternoon near the 2800 block of Faiss Drive, where he parked his car in a garage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Citing Red Bull addiction, 2 arrested for allegedly stealing energy drinks, leading Las Vegas police on chase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing Red Bull energy drinks and leading Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on a high-speed chase. Eugene Davis and Angela Sharp face multiple charges of robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, attempted robbery and disobeying a police officer after four separate theft investigations and a high-speed chase over the span of a week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas man accused of kidnapping, raping woman at knifepoint

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing several charges after allegedly raping, kidnapping, and robbing a woman in the southwest valley. Carlos Nava, 46, was charged with sexual assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon several days after he allegedly raped the victim outside a business near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Caught On Camera#Artifact
8 News Now

Police investigate deadly stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing Monday morning in northeast Las Vegas. The victim, a man around 20 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near Walnut and Gowan roads. He had been found suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Altercation leads to deadly stabbing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:05 a.m. in the 3500 block of Full Sail Drive, near the intersection of Gowan Road and Pecos Road. In a press conference,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Uber driver arrested for impaired driving

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro traffic officers arrested an Uber driver who was allegedly driving while under the influence of marijuana, according to a Facebook post by the department. This has been part of an ongoing series of posts by LVMPD Traffic to dissuade people from driving recklessly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy