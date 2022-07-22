ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longtime Des Moines architect Cherie A. Mueller has passed away; memorial is Sunday, July 24

Cherie A. Mueller died peacefully on May 14, 2022.

Cherie was an architect in Des Moines, WA and loved enhancing the spaces of all her clients. Cherie graduated in Interior Design from the University of Washington but found her real calling in Architecture. She studied to pass all Washington State testing to earn her Architect License. She worked for many large, prestigious firms in the Seattle area including NBBJ and Business Space Design, but she had the heart of an entrepreneur.

With women still a rarity in the Architecture field, Cherie opened her sole proprietorship in the 80’s and never looked back. Design and Architecture infused every aspect of her life and she will be remembered fondly for the grace and beauty she brought to many Northwest homes. Cherie and many of her clients understood how designs for living spaces can bring everyday joy to human beings. To Cherie, there was no job that was “just” a remodel. It was an opportunity for light and composition to make the everyday, art.

Those left to cherish her memory include her partner of 30 years, Sue Reynolds, her sister Mary Heusner and husband Marc, her daughter Shannon LeBleu and husband Allen, her son Brendan Vaughn and wife Shannon, her nephew Nick Weder and wife Andrea, and finally her grandchildren, Cassidy Huff, Ella Huff, Cadence LeBleu and Hope Vaughn.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Saltwater State Park at the Bridge Shelter on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. Please join us there to share your memories of Cherie.

