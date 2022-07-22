ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivana Trump’s funeral estimated to have cost at least $152k

Cover picture for the articleIvana Trump’s funeral is estimated to have cost at least $152,575 (£127,000.) The amount is nearly 20 times the price of the average farewell ceremony for the typical American – which sits at $7,848 (£6,541.) Ivana was sent off in a $125,000 (£104,000) gold coffin...

