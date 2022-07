I thought I had been struck by lightning. It turned out I was attacked by a drunken Tiki god. It was Saturday evening, July 16, about 6:30. Four of us were seated at one of our favorite local restaurants, Tiki Docks Skyway. It is on the water, next to the Maximo Moorings marina. It was going to be a night of crab cakes, fish tacos, margaritas and wacky-tacky Polynesian decor.

