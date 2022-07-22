ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

VP Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court abortion ruling 'wrongheaded'

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AW5FK_0gpbNHNz00

July 22 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday called the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe vs. Wade "wrongheaded" and said religion and abortion rights don't have to be incompatible.

She made the comments during an appearance before the National Urban League in Washington, D.C.

"It is wrongheaded ... when you pass laws that deny a woman the right to make decisions about her body," Harris said, adding that it's wrong not to allow exceptions in cases of rape and incest.

"That child and that woman should not have to endure an act of extreme violence and then not have the ability to have agency and autonomy to decide what happens next in her life," she added.

Harris acknowledged that abortion is often at odds with faith.

"You don't have to abandon your faith or your beliefs to agree that the government should not be making a decision for that woman," she said.

Harris also discussed issues of maternal health, noting that Black women are three times more likely to die in connection with child birth than the general population, Native women are twice as likely to die and women in rural areas are one and a half times more likely to die.

"If we are speaking truth it is because when she walks into that clinic or hospital or doctor's office, she is not taken as seriously as other women who walk into those rooms," she said.

She called for training on racial bias in medical settings, increasing the use of doulas and rating hospitals based on how helpful they are to women who are pregnant.

Harris issued a call for people who oppose with abortion and voting rights restrictions, and gun violence to come together in their efforts.

"Right now there is a full-on attack on freedom and liberty in America, on these issues, and I say take back the flag. Freedom and liberty? That's what we fight for."

Comments / 472

Randal
3d ago

funny...you would think that as VP she would know that the Supreme Court does not make laws which is what that would be if they did, they only decide if a law is valid and decided the roe vs wade was not constitutionally valid law under federal and therefore passed it to be state by state.

Reply(54)
195
tim
3d ago

ITS TIME ITS WAY PAST TIME . Article II, Section 4: The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.

Reply(12)
144
Renita L. Moore
4d ago

religion and abortion will always be incompatible...because when you stand before God and are judged not only for murder but also false teaching and hypocrisy the outcome will not be compatible...there are only two eternal destinations that are incompatible.

Reply(111)
64
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'

A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Bill O'Reilly says no 'chance in hell' Tucker Carlson runs for president

Author Bill O’Reilly says there's no way his former colleague Fox News host Tucker Carlson runs for president. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another Fox alumnus, asked O'Reilly about Carlson during an interview on Tuesday after going through some other possibilities for 2024. Reports came out in 2020 about chatter in Republican circles of a Carlson campaign, but the host dismissed that idea as recently as last year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Politics Legislative#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#The National Urban League
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
405K+
Followers
61K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy