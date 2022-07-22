Special Weather Statement issued for San Francisco River Valley, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 23:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chuska Mountains; East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of central, north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains, Northwest Highlands and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MDT tonight.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO