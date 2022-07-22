Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 23:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Gila; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Cibecue Creek Eastern Gila County in east central Arizona Southern Navajo County in central Arizona * Until 215 AM MST. * At 1103 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain west and south of Cibecue. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible overnight. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Fort Apache Reservation and areas west and south of Cibecue. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Cibecue Creek and Spring Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO