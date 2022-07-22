ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘This person has put me through living hell everyday’: Mom wants answers in son’s murder 8 years later

By Nikki McGee
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKaQB_0gpbMsdj00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Even though it’s been eight years, Nashville mom Nedra Jones said it feels like yesterday when her son’s life was suddenly taken from this earth.

“It’s not a dream. It’s a nightmare to know that you won’t ever see your son again, and it’s been eight years, and his murderer is still running free,” Jones said.

Clarksville police make strides in 7-year-old case

Her son, Montinez Johnson was just 25-years-old when he was shot and killed in South Nashville. Police were called to University Court in the early morning hours of July 26, 2014.

Jones said he had just put one of his daughters to bed and was standing outside his apartment with two other men when someone ran up and shot all three of them.

“This person has put me through living hell everyday. I don’t know if I’m walking somewhere and pass him or in a store and pass him. I know nothing.”

One of the men standing with Johnson was his cousin. Although all three were injured, Johnson is the only one who died.

Jones wanted to give this message to the gunman. “You’ve been on the run for eight years, almost eight years now. I just feel like it’s time for him to give himself up so he can have some peace and rest because I’m sure it’s not a good life running from the police, not knowing where you’re going.”

UNSOLVED TENNESSEE: Find more of the state’s cold cases, missing persons, and other mysteries

Jones clings to the memories of her son and now raises one of his three daughters.

And perhaps his girls are the biggest reason she wants answers.

“Maybe his children, I can tell them ‘well, whoever hurt daddy won’t be able to hurt nobody anymore, you know.’ So, it’s very important to me that we get justice,” Jones said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Missing Person#Running Free#Violent Crime#University Court
WKRN News 2

Suspect sought in attempted arson at Nashville pro-life clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) ) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking information regarding a person who threw a Molotov cocktail through the front window of the Hope Clinic for Women in Nashville. It happened on June 30th at the Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to a burglar […]
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

Woman reported missing from Lebanon group home

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Jayci Brooks, 32, was reported missing by her group home in Lebanon on Monday, July 25. Workers at the home say she took her belongings, except required medications, and...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN News 2

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. It happened in Clarksville on Whitfield Road, near Old Trenton Road, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say Whitfield Road was closed between Abby Lou Drive and Old Trenton Road as they investigated, but it has since reopened. There is no […]
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

38K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy