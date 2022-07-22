ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘For All Mankind’ Renewed for Season 4 at Apple

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Apple

“For All Mankind” has been renewed for Season 4 at Apple.

The announcement was made Friday as part of the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Production on the new season is scheduled to begin in August. Season 3 of the series debuted on the streamer on June 10.

“For All Mankind” is an alternative history series that explores what would have happened if the global space race had never ended. The series presents an world where NASA astronauts, engineers and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the US to the moon.

In Season 3, the series moved into the early ‘90s with a race to a new planetary frontier: Mars. The Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. The characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.

The cast includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, Wrenn Schmidt and Edi Gathegi, along with executive producers Moore, Nedivi, Wolpert, and Maril Davis.

“For All Mankind” was created by Ronald D. Moore along with series showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. All three serves as executive producers, with Moore executive producing along with Maril Davis via Tall Ship Productions. David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television is the studio behind the series.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies at 77

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” has died. He was 77. His official Facebook page posted that he died Tuesday morning. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble,” read the message from his management team. Dow and his wife Lauren announced in May that his cancer, which he had...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Laura Linney Bids Farewell to ‘Ozark’ and Hello to the Walk of Fame

On July 25, Laura Linney is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s exactly the kind of high-profile status symbol Wendy Byrde might finagle to burnish her place among Tinseltown’s most successful and respected, except that the actor earned the honor precisely for playing the master manipulator on “Ozark” (and dozens of other unforgettable roles) so convincingly. Recognition coincides with the end of the acclaimed Netflix series, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and three Emmys for the final season. After decades of showing the strength of tender characters and the tenderness of strong ones, earning a star immortalizes Linney’s complexity, versatility and febrile intelligence.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Micky Dolenz on How Bob Rafelson Used the Monkees to Help Create a Looser, Hipper ‘New Hollywood’

Though regarded by cinephiles as one of the architects of the “New Hollywood” largely because of moody character studies like 1970’s “Five Easy Pieces,” filmmaker Bob Rafelson — who died Saturday at 89 — will also always be adored for his co-creation and production of the decidedly less moody, madcap television series “The Monkees,” and for further directing that makeshift band in the comically avant-garde 1968 film “Head.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonya Walger
Person
Jodi Balfour
Person
Joel Kinnaman
Person
Wrenn Schmidt
Person
Edi Gathegi
Person
Shantel Vansanten
Person
Casey Johnson
Variety

Aaron Latham, Writer Whose Texas Monthly Story Inspired ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 78

Click here to read the full article. Aaron Latham, a screenwriter, journalist and author whose story in Texas Monthly inspired the 1980 smash “Urban Cowboy,” died July 23 in Pennsylvania of complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 78. Latham was married to “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl. He died at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, Pa. Stahl and the couple’s daughter, Taylor Stahl Latham, a producer on the Apple TV+ drama “Servant,” were with him as he died. “He loved being two things: He loved being a writer and he loved being a father,” Stahl told Variety, noting that he got...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings Will Keep Splitting Host Duties

At last, there’s a solution to the ongoing question of which host — Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings — will ultimately lead “Jeopardy!” The answer: Both. Sony Pictures Entertainment has entered into long-term deals that will have the two hosts continue to split duties on the popular syndicated game show, according to a person familiar with the matter, while retaining Bialik to host primetime editions of the show as well as the new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” show expected to start up at ABC. With Sony eager to boost more versions of the program, this person says, more than one host was required. Bialik continues to work on the Fox sitcom, “Call Me Kat,” which has been scheduled for a second season.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For All Mankind#Coral#Space Race
Variety

‘Five Easy Pieces’ Star Lois Smith Remembers Director Bob Rafelson: ‘It Was a Time of Generational Change’

No movie better captures the maverick spirit of Bob Rafelson and the impact he had on the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s than “Five Easy Pieces.” The film follows Jack Nicholson’s Bobby Dupea, a former piano prodigy who has turned his back on his privileged lifestyle to embrace the life of a blue collar drifter. Dupea’s rejection of his upbringing struck a cord with the counterculture and turned “Five Easy Pieces” into a critical and commercial sensation, making it a rare film that tapped into and reflected the zeitgeist.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

WWE to Revise Financial Statements to Account for Vince McMahon’s $14.6 Million in Personal Payments

Click here to read the full article. WWE will revise financial statements going back to 2019, saying that a total of $14.6 million of “certain payments” that Vince McMahon made while chairman and CEO should have been recorded as expenses. McMahon on Friday announced that he was retiring from WWE. That came five weeks after he said he would be stepping down as the company’s chairman and CEO amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he paid millions of dollars to multiple women to keep quiet about alleged affairs and misconduct. On Monday, WWE disclosed in an SEC filing that it “has...
WWE
Variety

Box Office: Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Opens to No. 1 With $44 Million

Click here to read the full article. Audiences responded with a resounding “yep” to Jordan Peele’s science-fiction thriller “Nope,” which topped the box office with its $44 million debut. Those ticket sales were slightly behind projections of $50 million and fall in between the results of Peele’s first two films, 2017’s “Get Out” (which opened to $33 million) and 2019’s “Us” (which opened to $71 million). “Nope” may not have cemented a new box office record for Peele, but it demonstrates the director’s popularity at the movies and marks a strong start for an original, R-rated horror film. In fact, “Nope” stands...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mayans M.C.’ Renewed for Season 5 at FX

Rev up those engines, bikers. FX has renewed its drama series “Mayans M.C.” for a fifth season. The announcement comes a little over one month after the program aired its Season 4 finale. The network shared the news Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con with a statement by series...
TV SERIES
Variety

Joe Rogan Fights Critics Who Claim He’s a Republican, Defends Gay Marriage: ‘I’m a Bleeding Heart Liberal’

Joe Rogan pushed back against claims that he’s a “secret conservative,” saying on a recent episode of his Spotify podcast that Republicans’ opposition to gay marriage is one reason he’s not a conservative (via Mediaite). Chatting with comedian Andrew Schulz, Rogan defended gay marriage and slammed Republicans such as Ted Cruz for wanting to ban it. Rogan described himself as “a bleeding heart liberal” on several topics.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

A British Asian Family Is On the ‘Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ in Indie Comedy ‘The Effects of Lying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British independent comedy feature “The Effects of Lying” has completed post-production and will be screened for distributors at BAFTA. Based on a script by James Hey (“Doctors”), and directed by Isher Sahota (“Hollyoaks”), the film follows a dutiful husband and loving father whose life falls apart when decades of festering secrets are exposed and he’s forced to face up to who he really is. The cast includes Ace Bhatti (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Line of Duty”), Laila Rouass (“Holby City,” “Spooks”), Navin Chowdhry (“The End of the F***ing World,” “Our Girl”), Shaheen Khan (“Mogul Mowgli”), Lauren Patel (“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”), Adam Bregman (“Tolkien,” “Genius”) and Mark Williams (the Harry Potter franchise).
MOVIES
Variety

Ashley Judd Says She and Other Family Members Agree to Disagree About How to Grieve Naomi Judd’s Death

Click here to read the full article. Ashley Judd has spoken up at greater length about the mental illness that led to the suicide of her mother, Naomi Judd, almost three months ago, and about the very different passages of grieving she and other family members have gone through, in an hour-long interview for the Spotify podcast “Healing With David Kessler.” Judd and Kessler agreed that it was important for those in the audience who might be struggling with grief to hear from someone who is right in the throes of it, on top of the experts who have appeared on...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

73K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy