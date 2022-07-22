ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego News Fix: Cosplay 101 at Comic-Con

By Kristy Totten
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
(U-T)

If you’ve ever heard of San Diego Comic-Con, you’ve also probably heard of cosplay.

Cosplay is a portmanteau of “costume” and “play,” and it’s when people dress up as characters from video games, anime, TV, film and more.

At Comic-Con on opening day, cosplayers were out in full force. Superman, Catwoman, Thor, Mario Brothers, Pennywise ... you name it, and you can probably find it at Comic-Con.

News Fix host Kristy Totten talked to cosplayers at Comic-Con on Thursday. Hear more from Yoni Sobin, Annika Prout, Brendan Prout, Carrie Samsen, and siblings Henry and Vivian.

Listen on the player above or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Click here to view previous episodes of the San Diego News Fix.

Comments / 0

 

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

