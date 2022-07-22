ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Mahjcon coming to Boca Raton this fall

By T.A. Walker
WPTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. — The organizers of Mahjcon said since the pandemic the game of Mah Jongg has grown by leaps and bounds as people found new ways to connect. Debbie Barnett loves the game of Mah Jongg. She’s written a book...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV

West Palm bucks lawsuit, hands Sunset Lounge to Miami company

WEST PALM BEACH, fLA. — Rather than start from scratch to select an operator for the iconic Sunset Lounge, city officials agreed to negotiate with the second-place bidder. Mayor Keith James, who supported the decision to negotiate with Miami-based Mad Room Hospitality, had been on the losing end of the June 27 vote to hand the job to a local, Black-owned group, Vita Lounge LLC.
MIAMI, FL
bocamag.com

Your Week Ahead: July 26 to Aug. 1, 2022

Art & Jazz brings New Orleans swing to Delray, and a local playwright presents a touching world premiere. Plus, Steely Dan, a Miramar comic con and more in your week ahead. Where: West Atlantic Neighborhood, downtown Delray Beach. When: 6 to 9 p.m. Cost: Free. Contact: 561/243-1077, downtowndelraybeach.com. Attendees of...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Stevie Nicks to conclude 2022 tour in West Palm Beach

Stevie Nicks will conclude the second leg of her 2022 tour with a stop in South Florida. The 74-year-old singer and songwriter announced an additional 12 tour dates Monday, culminating with an Oct. 28 stop at iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Her penultimate stop will be an Oct....
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Boca Raton, FL
The Southern Guide

3 of the cheapest neighborhoods to live in Miami, FL

Few other cities in the United States can match the beautiful beaches, rich culture, and year-round pleasant weather of Miami. Because of all of these outstanding attractions, millions of people travel to the city to experience its delights firsthand, and many more migrate to enjoy the city on a more permanent basis. If you are one of the people who plan to settle here and call it a permanent home whether for a year or two or for the rest of your life, this article is for you.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6,975,000 Exceptional Home in Boca Raton has Ultimate Amenities for Relaxation and Entertainment

The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning lake view residence in the desirable community of Royal Palm Polo was the centerpiece of all the design center upgrades is now available for sale. This home located at 2703 NW 71st Blvd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jacqueline Imbertson (Phone: 561-906-3044) at The Keyes Company & Todd Blair (Phone: 561-440-1000) at Palm Beach Coastal Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
The Daily South

10 Things to Do in Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach may be known for its glitz and glamour, but you don't have to be rich or famous to enjoy everything the seaside community has to offer. Separated from the mainland by Lake Worth Lagoon, beautiful Palm Beach is one of many tourist towns that make up the iconic Palm Beaches along Florida's eastern coast. Though more than a century has passed since Palm Beach made its Gilded Age debut, you can still find a familiar air of opulence at the legendary resorts, ornate mansions, and historic landmarks that first put the town on the map as a winter getaway for the wealthy. Add in fabulous shopping, one-of-a-kind museums, an arsenal of chic restaurants, and access to breathtaking beaches—and you've got yourself a vacation. Here are our favorite things to when visiting Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organizer Of Mahjcon#Mahjongg
bocamag.com

Restaurant Row Announces New Restaurant

Boca Raton is welcoming a slew of new restaurants west of 95 adjacent to Town Center Mall in the city’s upcoming dining complex dubbed “Restaurant Row.” Two local favorites, El Camino and Pubbelly Sushi, have already been announced but more recently Fiolina Pasta House was announced as the third restaurant to occupy the space. Chef Fabio Trabocchi, who created his flagship, Michelin-starred restaurant in Washington D.C., is bringing his culinary talents to Boca with his newest Italian concept. Set to open next year, the 7,000 square-foot space will also house a market.
BOCA RATON, FL
WPTV

Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers announced

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The winning numbers for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing are 7-29-60-63-66. The Mega Ball is 15 and the Megaplier 3. The nation's fourth-largest lottery prize drawing took place Tuesday at 11 p.m. Eastern time. The Mega Millions top prize has grown so large because...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
China
Narcity USA

This Realtor Went Viral For Sharing An Outrageous Response For A Florida Apartment Rental

A Florida real estate agent recently went viral for sharing a rather detailed rejection email his client received after applying to an apartment rental in Miami. It all began when the potential tenant found a place that was posted by the landlord on Zillow. It was not published through the Multiple Listing Service or the MLS, so that person went on his own to meet the realtor and see his possible new home.
MIAMI, FL
foxwilmington.com

Hookworms, Jellyfish and Other Gross Things That Surfaced on Beaches

These are gross things that showed up at beaches. In 2018, 17-year-old Michael Dumas was on the beach in Pompano Beach, Florida, when hookworms burrowed into his feet. In 2021, the beaches of Crimea were a jellyfish haven due to human-caused climate change. In 2019, after celebrating Floatopia, Virginia Beach residents left piles and piles of trash behind. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy