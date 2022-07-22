ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factory-made homes coming to Chicago's West Side — what to know

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - There could be more affordable housing on the way for neighbors on Chicago’s West Side....

cwbchicago.com

Businessman blames the behavior of ‘savages’ as city revokes his Lincoln Park restaurant’s licenses

Even after freshly losing his business to Chicago license enforcers, Rashad Bailey speaks energetically, enthusiastically, passionately. “They got a sticker on my door. They f*cking won,” he conceded Tuesday morning. After a 14-month battle, the city shuttered his Lincoln Park restaurant, Dinner and a Movie, permanently on Friday. “Plus one for White Chicago. Racism won.”
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Black-owned company to bring 6 grocers to South, West sides

Two years after a grocery chain abruptly closed its doors to South Side neighbors, a Black-owned company will use city funding to bring the store back to the community — and it’s not stopping there. Yellow Banana, which owns and operates grocery stores under the Save A Lot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Body found on CTA tracks in South Loop

CHICAGO - A person was found dead on the CTA L tracks Tuesday morning in the South Loop. Police found him lying unresponsive on the tracks shared by the Green and Orange lines around 5:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of South State Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Despite shootings down overall in Chicago, some North Side neighborhoods see increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the weekend, 64 people were shot in Chicago.The city's top cop said that's actually much better than the violence we saw during the same weekend last year.But CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found the picture on the North Side of the city tells a different story.CPD Superintendent David Brown was right. Shootings are down citywide this year compared to 2021, but on the North Side, shootings are actually on the rise.One stretch of Division Street in Old Town was uneventful on Monday.But two women shot in an alley along the popular nightlife strip were two of...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Civic

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895

Garfield Park limestone townhomes, built in 1895.ThanHowWhy. Photo by [me](https://instagram.com/brickofchicago) of 229-241 N Sacramento Ave. These attached townhomes were built in 1895 by an unknown developer (the permit was impossible to read). They're quite typical of 1890s housing with the mix of rooflines, rough stone, and heavy arched entries. You can see some other less grand examples of 1890s attached housing along Fulton to the north. Attached townhomes and rowhouses became much more scarce in Chicago after 1900 as building codes changed to require thick shared walls to combat the spread of fire - at that point it was just cheaper to build separate buildings with the typical 4 foot firebreak in between. Garfield Park has many wonderful examples of rowhouses and townhomes from before these codes changed. Also, shoutout to the guy selling snowcones at this intersection. It was a hot day and that blue raspberry hit the spot, all for just one dollar! (u/ThanHowWhy)
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Person found dead on CTA tracks in South Loop: police

CHICAGO — A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and discovered an unidentified male on the tracks who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago

As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn of carjacking, armed robbery spree in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning the public about a string of robberies and carjackings committed by a group that typically operates as a foursome. The group hijacks a vehicle, often and Uber, and then use the car to commit armed robberies or other carjackings, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Bike Giveaway For Kids Being Held On East Side This Week

EAST SIDE — Community groups are coming together to give kids free bikes on the Far Southeast Side. Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th) and other groups are hosting a bike giveaway 4 p.m. Wednesday at ​​William K. New Sullivan Elementary School, 8331 S. Mackinaw Ave. Fifty bikes with helmets for kids 10 and younger will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. The giveaway will continue until all the bikes are gone.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shootings: 59 shot, 3 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says

CHICAGO -- At least 59 people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, police said. A group of people were changing a tire on the street in Homan Square's 3300 block of West Harrison Street at about 3:19 a.m. Sunday when a dark SUV approached, police said. An unknown man got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots at the victims before fleeing northbound on Homan Avenue. A 30-year-old man was shot in the face and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other victims, one who sustained seven gunshot wounds to the body and another who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, arms and body, were transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

3 funeral attendees shot outside of Chicago church

CHICAGO (AP) — A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said. All three victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago police. At approximately 2:30 p.m.,...
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

