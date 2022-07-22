ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEM seeks help removing invasive plant from East Providence reservoir

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404TwR_0gpbKvMK00

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is looking for volunteers to help remove invasive water chestnut plants from the Turner Reservoir in East Providence.

The DEM said the water chestnut, a virulent aquatic plant that’s native to Asia, has expanded rapidly in the reservoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ZXJW_0gpbKvMK00

The plant is aggressive and forms “dense mats” that steal sunshine from native plant species in the reservoir, according to the DEM. The plants plants can also alter the habitat for fish and wildlife.

The DEM said recreational activities such as fishing, boating and paddling may also be impacted by the plant’s presence.

If the issue isn’t resolved soon, the DEM said the existing plant population will likely grow too large in 2023 and will require costly herbicide treatments to control the spread.

Four “paddle and pull” events will be held by the DEM, during which volunteers with their own kayaks or canoes can come to the reservoir to help remove the invasive plants.

The “paddle and pull” events will take place on the following days and times:

  • July 23 from 8-11 a.m.
  • July 25 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • July 26 from 9 a.m. to noon
  • July 27 from 4-7 p.m.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to register online beforehand.

“The rapid and aggressive dispersal of water chestnut in Rhode Island is a prime example of how quickly invasive plants can take over in an area,” DEM Office of Water Resources Environmental Analyst Katie DeGoosh-DiMarzio said.

The water chestnut is a yearly plant that only reproduces by seed, so it must be removed in its entirety to prevent further spread.

The DEM said the water chestnut is the only invasive plant that can be managed by hand-pulling. The first documented water chestnut in Rhode Island was found in North Kingstown in 2007 at Belleville Pond.

MAP: Water chestnut locations across the state »

