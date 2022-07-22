ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Trump, Pence campaigning for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

By JONATHAN J. COOPER
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43huVY_0gpbKa4J00
Election 2022 Trump Supporters of former President Donald Trump wait in line hours before the former president is set to speak at a ally Friday, July 22, 2022, in Prescott, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin)

PEORIA, Ariz. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are holding rival campaign events in Arizona on Friday, turning the governor's race into a broader referendum on the Republican Party's future.

Pence talked up the successes of what he called the Trump-Pence administration but did not directly address his growing feud with the former president as he urged voters to support Karrin Taylor Robson for governor.

If you elect Robson, Pence said, “you can send a deafening message heard all across America that the Republican Party is the party of the future."

The remark appeared to be an oblique critique of the Republicans still pushing the lie that Trump was the real winner in 2020, including Robson's rival, Kari Lake, a former television anchor who has embraced Trump's combative approach to his political enemies and the media.

Trump was scheduled to hold an evening rally in Prescott Valley on behalf of Lake and other candidates he has endorsed in Arizona's Aug. 2 primary.

“Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud,” Trump said in a statement released moments after Pence finished speaking at a company that makes tactical gear for law enforcement in Peoria, a Phoenix suburb.

“She will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!)” Trump added.

Robson is a lawyer and housing developer who is locking up support from mainstream GOP figures growing increasingly comfortable with breaking from Trump. Her supporters also include former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and term-limited Gov. Doug Ducey, who famously silenced a call from Trump while certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory in Arizona.

Robson says the 2020 elections "weren't fair," accusing "liberal judges" of changing the rules late in the cycle and the media and big tech of suppressing conservative voices. But she has stopped short of saying Trump lost because of fraud.

Pence highlighted Lake's past support for Barack Obama's presidential campaign and a “not my president” meme the then-news anchor posted as Trump prepared for his 2017 inauguration.

“You need a governor that’s supported every conservative cause from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump,” Pence said of Robson, who worked in the Reagan administration and raised money for Trump's campaign along with her husband, housing developer Ed Robson, one of Arizona's wealthiest residents.

Robson has also donated to Democrats.

Robson, Pence and Ducey also discussed border security during a second event in Tucson at the headquarters for the Border Patrol union, which staunchly supported Trump but broke with him and endorsed Robson.

“Securing the border takes two things: resources and will power,” Robson said. “President Trump and Vice President Pence already showed that it can be done.”

Trump and Pence have occasionally taken different sides in primaries this year, but this is the first time that they will have appeared in the same state on the same day to rally for their preferred candidates. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024.

It also comes just a day after the House Jan. 6 committee revealed new details about the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that fractured the relationship between the two men. The committee recounted how Trump refused to call off the mob attacking the Capitol as Pence, just feet away from rioters, was whisked to safety.

The committee played audio from an unidentified White House security official who said Pence’s Secret Service agents “started to fear for their own lives” at the Capitol and left messages for their loved ones in case they didn't survive. Shortly afterward, at 2:24 p.m. on Jan, 6, 2021, Trump tweeted that Pence didn’t have the “courage” to block or delay the election results as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory.

“Mike Pence let me down,” an unidentified White House employee testified Trump telling him at the end of the day on Jan. 6.

Trump and Pence will again cross paths next week as the former president returns to the nation’s capital for the first time since leaving the White House.

The Arizona primary is among Trump's last opportunities to settle scores and install allies to lead states that may prove decisive if he decides to run again in 2024. Trump and Pence were also at odds in the primary for Georgia governor, where the Pence-backed incumbent Brian Kemp easily defeated former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who had Trump's support.

Arizona, a longtime Republican stronghold whose move toward the center accelerated during Trump's presidency, was central Trump's push to remain in power despite his loss. Trump pressed state officials to block the certification of Biden's victory and, when he failed, his allies in Congress objected to counting the state's 11 electoral votes.

Since the election, Trump supporters have recounted ballots and analyzed vote-counting machines in an attempt to prove something was amiss.

Federal and state election officials and Trump's own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the election was tainted. Trump's allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

China's chilling warning to Nancy: Beijing says it is 'seriously prepared' if Pelosi dares to make Taiwan trip and promises 'serious consequences' - as Taipei holds INVASION drills for residents

China warned Monday it was getting 'seriously prepared' for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to reportedly visit to the island of Taiwan, a trip that Beijing has made clear it opposes. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian's public comments come after the Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately issued some...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

If not Biden, then who?

President Biden says he's running in 2024. But what happens if he doesn't? Here's everything you need to know: Is Biden running? He says he is. Earlier this month, the 79-year-old president rejected the idea that a large majority of his own party's voters don't want him on the ballot in 2024 when a reporter cited poll numbers that showed only 26 percent of Democrats want Biden to be the nominee. "Read the polls, Jack!" Biden said. "You guys are all the same. That poll showed that 92 percent of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me." This statement was somewhat misleading: 92 percent...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Georgia State
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Week

Is Steve Bannon's guilty verdict a 'victory' — or playing into his trap?

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, was found guilty of contempt of Congress on Friday after refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Both the trial and jury deliberations were quick — having lasted only five days and under three hours, respectively — with sentencing to come in October. In the meantime, as Bannon's lawyers talk of appealing the ruling, pundits and thought leaders are breaking down what the guilty verdict means for others in the select committee's crosshairs, as well as for the very man prosecutors say...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Ukraine uses new artillery to hit key bridge for Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian artillery hit a strategic bridge essential for Moscow to supply its forces occupying Ukraine’s southern region, using a U.S.-supplied precision rocket system to deliver a morale-lifting punch. The Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge across the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine late Tuesday, the deputy head of the Moscow-appointed administration for the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said. He said Wednesday the bridge was still standing but its deck was pierced with holes, preventing vehicles from crossing. The 1.4-kilometer (0.9-mile) bridge sustained serious damage in Ukrainian shelling last week, when it took multiple hits. It was closed for trucks but had remained open for passenger vehicles until the latest strike.
MILITARY
Salon

It's been long enough: Time for Biden to remove Cuba from terror list

As the Cuban government celebrates the July 26 Day of the National Rebellion — a public holiday commemorating the 1953 attack on the Moncada Barracks that is considered the precursor to the 1959 revolution — U.S. groups are calling on the Biden administration to end the cruel sanctions that are creating such hardship for the Cuban people. In particular, they are pushing President Biden to take Cuba off the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

What Biden should do about climate change

President Biden last week unveiled a $2.3 billion plan to help American communities deal with extreme heat. Biden disappointed climate activists by stopping short of declaring an official climate emergency, as cities across the country face a deadly heat wave that is producing daily record-high temperatures, and drought and heat are combining to ignite record wildfires. "As president, I have a responsibility to act with urgency and resolve when our nation faces clear and present danger," Biden said as he announced his plan during a visit to a former Massachusetts coal plant that is now part of an offshore windfarm...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
102K+
Followers
121K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy