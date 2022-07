John Lovick (D), a representative for the state’s 44th district, is initiating a proposal to create four new police training academies to help tackle state police shortage. “My proposal is to have a training academy in Pasco. I toured the facility two weeks ago, great location, and to have one in Vancouver, Everett, and Bellingham,” said Lovick on the Gee and Ursula Show. “So local candidates can go just like they’re going to college every day. They can go train all day, come home at night, go back and finish and then serve. Very, very simple. But it’s going to be very complicated, because we have a lot of work to do to make this happen.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO