Click here to read the full article. Polyester fibers from South Korea and Taiwan will remain under orders aimed at protecting American textile-producing companies, the nation’s top trade court ruled Tuesday. The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) came to the conclusion that revoking the existing antidumping and countervailing duty orders on imported polyester staple fiber from South Korea and Taiwan would likely hamper the domestic industry within a reasonably foreseeable time. As a result of the USITC’s affirmative determinations, the existing orders on imports of this product from South Korea and Taiwan will remain in place. The action taken Tuesday came under...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO