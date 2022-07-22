‘For All Mankind’ Launches Again With Season 4 Renewal From Apple TV+; Alt-History Space Race Series Heads To 21st Century – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article.

For All Mankind made it to Mars in the third season of Apple TV+’s alt-history space race series. Now the drama created by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert is going even further in time and space.

The series starring Joel Kinnaman and Krys Marshall has been renewed for a fourth season, it was revealed Friday at end of the show’s Comic-Con panel in San Diego.

“I’m thrilled that we get to keep going forward in this amazing story,” Moore told Deadline. “Right from the beginning it was my hope that it would be a long, multi-year journey. “It’s gratifying to see what we’ve done and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the future.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue evolving our show into the 2000s in Season 4,” said Wolpert.

“The reaction to Season 3 so far has been incredible,” noted Nedivi. “I’m thrilled Apple is giving us this opportunity to continue telling our story. Ron, Matt and I have always had a long-term plan for the show and the deeper we get into our alt history, the more the audience will start to see that vision come to life.”

Production on Season 4 of the geopolitical and increasingly interstellar For All Mankind is set to start next month, with a debut likely next year on the Apple streaming service.

The series was originally set in 1969 with the USSR making it to the moon first, then jumped to 1983 at the start of Season 2 and the 1990s for Season 3. As Wolpert made clear, the show will again jump a decade for Season 4 and land in the 21st century.

On a very different trajectory than real-life America, the world of FAM currently finds the USSR still intact in the mid-’90s with a former astronaut and now female GOP POTUS with a secret, a Black gay astronaut coming out from Mars, fossil fuels almost a thing of the past, and a race to the red planet pitting superpowers and private industry.

Season 3 of the Sony Pictures Television-produced FAM concludes on July 29 on Apple TV+

Along with Moore, Wolpert and Nedivi,today’s Comic-Con panel in Ballroom 20 of the San Diego Convention Center included EP Maril Davis. Kinnaman (Ed Baldwin) and Marshall (Danielle Poole) were also there with fellow cast members Shantel VanSanten (Karen Baldwin), Wrenn Schmidt (Margo Madison), Edi Gathegi (Dev Ayesa), Coral Peña (Aleida Rosales), Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson), Casey Johnson (Danny Stevens), Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb) and Cynthy Wu (Kelly Baldwin).