RS Recommends: The Beatles x Stella McCartney Merch Pieces Are 50% Off

Click here to read the full article.

In need of some new Beatles merch? Head to Farfetch.com : 20 pieces from the Beatles x Stella McCartney collection are on sale for as much as 50% off, knocking hundreds of dollars off the designer Beatles gear.

Highlights of the Beatles x Stella McCartney sale include a tye-dye T-shirt , a psychedelic printed long-sleeve tee , and a printed bucket hat , all for 50% off. You’ll also find sweaters, printed jeans, jackets, and even socks at heavily discounted prices.

Shop all of the discounted Beatles x Stella McCartney pieces now at Farfetch.com , where prices range from $52 to $1,390 . Just be sure to act fast: some sizes are already out of stock.

Farfetch



Buy:

The Beatles x Stella McCartney

at

$52+



Released last year, the collection delivered some of the most unique music merchandise ever, showcasing McCartney’s knack for bold, colorful style with a range of Beatles logos and images seamlessly integrated into the looks. Iconography from the album Let it Be is heavily represented, as well as nods to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and The Fool . Far from your average band tee, the collection has been a draw for both Beatlemaniacs and designer fashionistas alike, as shoppers have recognized the collectibility of almost every piece.

The Beatles x Stella McCartney collection’s launch also coincided with the release of The Beatles: Get Back , a documentary about the band by director Peter Jackson. The documentary drew from more than 60 hours of unseen footage and more than 150 hours of unheard audio for a three-part chronicle of the band’s recording sessions at Abbey Road, leading up to one of their last live performances.

Stream all three parts of the documentary now on Disney+ , and grab some of the Beatles x Stella McCartney gear while it’s on sale now at Farfetch.com .



Buy:

The Beatles x Stella McCartney

at

$52+

