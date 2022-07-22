COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,194 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 475,344.
There are a total of 369,260 confirmed cases and 106,084 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 106,356 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 434,383 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,468,435 total doses have been administered. 949,847 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 57 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,242. Out of those cases, 39,248 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 528 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 371 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 108,619 cases.
The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,623, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,987.
89,190 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,017.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 404 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 917 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,381 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,042 people were 80+
94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 6 deaths is pending.
92.14% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.86% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
Public Health DistrictCountyCasesProbableDeaths
Central District HealthAda
Elmore
Valley
Boise121,462
6,609
2,317
79224,471
1,312
532
3981,040
70
16
11
South Central Public Health DistrictBlaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas5,802
17,158
4,047
737
3,833
2,167
2,895
123778
8,608
2,363
414
1,316
1,318
1,506
4229
297
64
15
53
56
65
2
Eastern Idaho Public HealthBonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark32,303
2,813
13,152
6,271
628
2,271
1,414
11311,062
1,424
1,905
2,305
211
520
603
36290
9
54
65
9
28
26
0
Southeastern Idaho Public HealthBannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte13,811
6,029
561
806
1,366
710
590
3338,252
4,273
975
740
1,062
297
266
161254
161
27
20
29
16
11
11
Panhandle Health DistrictKootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone37,691
7,721
1,661
1,728
2,4536,403
1,718
553
833
464612
190
63
41
77
Public Health - Idaho North Central DistrictNez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis8,016
2,322
6,549
1,375
8071,446
876
648
1,041
404150
52
51
34
30
Southwest District HealthCanyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington54,222
2,781
4,473
1,996
598
1,61810,460
1,098
1,445
385
148
874693
80
87
53
15
57
TOTAL369,260106,0845,017
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state's data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
