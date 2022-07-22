Lend a hand(print) to BLM mural July 30

Downtown On the Go press release. Tacoma – Join Downtown On the Go (DOTG) and 2nd Cycle for the free Hilltop Family Bike Day on Saturday, August 6 from 11am-2pm! Enjoy a fun, youth-friendly bike obstacle course, a four (4) mile family-friendly bike ride through the neighborhood at noon, and ice cream provided by Hilltop Action Coalition. Whether you’re an experienced cyclist, or you’re just getting started, this event is accessible for everyone. The obstacle course will be setup in the parking lot of the Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (T.U.P.A.C.) at 1105 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and the bike ride will start there at noon. The casual ride will be led by DOTG Bike Committee members and will highlight parks and other landmarks in the neighborhood. The ride is a great way to learn about Hilltop and to see how so much of Tacoma is accessible by bike. What better way to experience summertime than getting out on your bike? Register here for free!

TACOMA, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO