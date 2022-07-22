ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Newsom signs gun law inspired by Texas abortion ban

By Jared Gans
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVK0l_0gpbIrtq00
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) celebrates after singing a gun control law surrounded by state officials.

(The Hill) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a bill into law on Friday to allow private citizens to sue those who make, sell, transport or distribute certain illegal firearms, modeled after Texas’s recent anti-abortion law.

A release from Newsom’s office states that the law will award at least $10,000 per each illegal assault weapon and ghost gun — those made at one’s home to avoid tracing — identified in a lawsuit. Private citizens could also receive at least that amount through lawsuits against dealers who illegally sell to individuals under 21 years old.

The law is based on after a Texas one that allows private citizens to file lawsuits against those who perform, aid or abet an abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which could be as early as six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

Newsom had originally called on the California legislature to pass a similarly framed law on guns after the court allowed the Texas abortion law to take effect.

“Our message to the criminals spreading illegal weapons in California is simple: You have no safe harbor here in the Golden State,” he said in a news release. “While the Supreme Court rolls back reasonable gun safety measures, California continues adding new ways to protect the lives of our kids. California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court.”

The bill follows the Supreme Court’s decision last month to expand gun rights, with the justices ruling 6-3 that the Second Amendment grants an individual the right to carry a handgun outside the home.

Newsom signed the bill at Santa Monica College, where a gunman killed five in 2013 using an unserialized AR-15 rifle. The shooter built the firearm using legally purchased parts, and the weapon would have been subject to the new law.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta said California has the strongest gun laws and one of the lowest firearm mortality rates in the country,

“This is not a coincidence. More guns do not make us safer — laws like these do. Period,” Bonta said in the release. “I am committed to enforcing our commonsense gun safety laws, and keeping weapons of war off our streets and out of the hands of dangerous individuals.”

Newsom signed a handful of other bills on Thursday in efforts to address gun violence, imposing a range of limits including a 10-year prohibition on individuals convicted of child or elder abuse possessing a weapon and requiring the state justice department to conduct inspections of gun dealers at least every three years starting in 2024.

Newsom has also taken out an ad in three Texas newspapers slamming Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for his record on guns and abortion. The ad uses Abbott’s words in reference to the Texas abortion law to note how gun violence takes children’s lives every year.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi attorney general joins suit against Biden Administration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 21 attorneys general filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Biden Administration’s new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutrition assistance. The lawsuit was filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee.  “Children and families in need rely on these programs […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New human remains reportedly found in Lake Mead

(KLAS) – National Park Service (NPS) rangers have confirmed there was a report of human remains found at Lake Mead Monday afternoon. According to the NPS, the report came from a person at Swim Beach near Boulder Beach at Lake Mead around 4:30 p.m. Park rangers set up a...
SCIENCE
WJTV 12

Attorney relieved of duties in MDHS welfare scandal

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many Mississippians are still reeling from the news that Attorney Brad Pigott was relieved from his duties amid the ongoing civil lawsuit in the welfare scandal. Pigott was notified on Friday, July 22 that the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) would allow his current contract to expire and would not […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
WJTV 12

Mississippi legislators hold forum on funding, new initiatives

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of Mississippi legislators held a forum Monday night to highlight some the items that passed in the 2022 Legislative Session, which could benefit the capital city. The event was held at the West Jackson Church, which will be turned into a workforce development center thanks to $100,000 in state […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s unemployment rate up from May 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) released the June 2022 state and substate unemployment rates for Mississippi. According to MDES, the state’s unemployment rate for June 2022 was 4.5%, which is up from 3.7% in May 2022. However, the rate is still lower than the June 2021 rate at 7.1%.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Gavin Newsom
WJTV 12

MSDH reports 1,094 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Mississippi has been increasing over the last few weeks. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported there were 1,094 new cases on Tuesday, July 26. Six additional deaths were reported during that time. The new cases were...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Gun Law#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Grammy Museum

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – If you know much about the Mississippi Delta, then several things probably come to mind about it. Maybe, cypress swamps and fishing. Up near the top of that list, if not at the top, needs to be music, specifically the Blues. For every Blues player anywhere else, there were ten in […]
CLEVELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Flash flooding hits St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Record rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has consumed cars, homes and businesses all around the area. As many as 11 inches of rain fell Tuesday in St. Charles County. Nearly 10.5 inches fell in the city of Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy