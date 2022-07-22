ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Internet personality 'Baked Alaska' pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVOvk_0gpbImjR00
Rioters roam through the Capitol Rotunda during the Jan. 6 insurrection last year. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

A far-right internet personality pleaded guilty Friday to joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol , where he streamed live video that incriminated him and other rioters, according to a court filing.

Anthime Gionet , known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, faces a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan is scheduled to sentence Gionet on Jan. 12.

The judge had scheduled a March 2023 trial for Gionet after he balked at pleading guilty during an earlier hearing. Sullivan refused to accept a guilty plea by Gionet in May after he professed his innocence at the start of what was scheduled to be a plea agreement hearing.

At the start of Friday's virtual hearing, defense attorney Zachary Thornley told the judge that a protester was outside Gionet's Florida home and was recording the proceedings over the telephone, a violation of court rules.

“Protesting what?” the judge asked.

“I guess him as a person,” Thornley replied.

The judge instructed court staff to shut off the telephone line, preventing the public from hearing Gionet enter his guilty plea.

Two of Gionet's lawyers didn't immediately respond to calls for comment after the hearing.

After entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Gionet streamed live video that showed himself inside the building and repeatedly encouraging other rioters to stay there.

“Come in. Let's go. Come on in. Make yourself at home,” Gionet told other rioters, according to a court filing accompanying his guilty plea.

Gionet joined others in chanting, “Patriots are in control!” and “Whose house? Our house!” Before leaving, he profanely called a police officer an “oath-breaker,” the FBI said.

Federal authorities have used Gionet’s video to prosecute other rioters, including three men from New York City. Antonio Ferrigno, Francis Connor and Anton Lunyk pleaded guilty in April to riot-related charges. Gionet’s livestream showed them in Sen. Jeff Merkley’s (D-Ore.) office, according to court filings accompanying their plea agreements.

Gionet worked at BuzzFeed before he used social media to build an online following in far-right political circles. Thornley said Gionet “has long been a member of the press.”

“His actions on the day many folks entered the Capitol were no less [than] he has always done. He filmed it. That is what he does,” Thornley wrote in a court filing last year .

Prosecutors disputed Gionet’s contention that he is a member of the news media.

Gionet became known for posting videos in which he attempts to pull pranks or troll his targets. He also has a history of promoting far-right extremism. He was scheduled to speak at the white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 before it erupted in violence on the streets of Charlottesville, Va .

Mainstream internet platforms, including Twitter, suspended Gionet's accounts before the Jan. 6 insurrection. At the Capitol, he was livestreaming video using a fringe service called DLive.

Other Capitol riot defendants have claimed that they were acting as journalists, not insurrectionists.

Infowars host Owen Shroyer has asked a judge to throw out his riot charges. Shroyer’s lawyer argues that the Justice Department is prosecuting him for his constitutionally protected “rights to protest, speak freely and report the news.” Prosecutors counter that the 1st Amendment doesn’t protect Shroyer’s conduct at the Capitol.

Gionet, who grew up in Anchorage, was arrested in Houston less than two weeks after the riot. He moved from Arizona to Florida after his arrest.

In January, Gionet was sentenced to 30 days in jail for misdemeanor convictions stemming from a December 2020 encounter in which authorities say he shot pepper spray at an employee at a bar in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Gionet's plea agreement includes a provision allowing investigators to review any of his social media accounts for posts around the time of the Capitol insurrection.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
Alaska State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Popculture

CNN Personality Leaves Network After Over Decade With Company

CNN bid farewell to a longtime weekend anchor on Sunday. New Day anchor Christi Paul ended her tenure with the news network after close to a decade appearing in weekend broadcasts alongside Victor Blackwell and Boris Sanchez. Paul has been a longtime fixture with CNN and sister-station HLN since 2003, with a decade hosting on CNN weekends.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Guilty Plea#Baked Alaska#News Media
Daily Mail

Alabama judge who used mock Asian accent in courtroom and called 77-year-old state Governor 'Gov MeMaw' is suspended and charged

An Alabama judge who belittled the state's governor over her age and gender and used a mock Asian accent in front of a jury pool was suspended from court duty and charged. Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was suspended on June 24 after the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Republican Governor Kay Ivey and repeated profanity in court.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
372K+
Followers
66K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy