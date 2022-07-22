ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

4 out of 5 Oklahoma U.S. Reps voted against bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages

 4 days ago
Congress An American flag blows in the wind as it flies about the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (J. Scott Applewhite)

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. House approved legislation to protect interracial and same-sex marriages this week.

This legislation, the ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ was introduced Monday amid concerns that the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade could jeopardize other rights, such as marriage equality and access to contraception. Concerns from the public across the U.S. stemmed from Justice Clarence Thomas’ Dobbs v. Jackson concurring opinion, which stated that SCOTUS should revisit other cases tied to similar ‘rights’ to abortion access.

Respect for Marriage Act passed the house in a 267-157 vote Tuesday. Among the 157 votes against the act were Oklahoma U.S. Reps Tom Cole, Kevin Hern, Stephanie Bice and Markwayne Mullin.

According to the U.S. House of Representatives Office of the Clerk, Oklahoma Rep. Frank Lucas did not vote.

In a Rules Committee hearing Monday, Rep. Cole said, “Instead of working through the committees of jurisdiction, the Majority instead drafted this bill behind closed doors in the Speaker’s office and sent it straight to the Rules Committee after giving members just one hour to review it.”

Overall, 47 House Republicans joined all House Democrats in voting for the act.

The legislation faces a difficult road ahead in the divided U.S. Senate, but FOX23 reported Tuesday that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to express his view on the bill.

David L McReynolds
3d ago

First off, I do not believe same-sex marriage has more to do with the couple being recognized as a couple legally and financially. There are certain benefits that all married people have that those "just living together" don't enjoy.Secondly, it is no one's business who gets married. The race, religion, or sexual orientation of a couple is strictly between those people involved no one else's opinion matters.

Lorrie Shelton
4d ago

What was in it that made them vote against it? Dems are famous for sticking pork in.

Dustin Talented
2d ago

yah why not we have freedom right. this is America. wo cares. preferences and choices. to much judgment and prosecution

