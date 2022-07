Glens Falls, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to support police across the state and shooting down calls to cut funding for law enforcement. The governor attended a conference held by the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police Tuesday morning in Glens Falls. Hochul's address comes as elected officials and law enforcement leaders have been struggling to find common ground amid a rise in crime and debate about criminal justice reform. The governor promised police a seat at the table in policy discussions.

