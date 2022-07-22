Tri-State settles “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” debate

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – The votes are in and the Tri-State has spoken. Hot dogs are not a sandwich according to an Eyewitness News recent poll.

The poll asked the question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” 68.1% of the votes were no while 31.9% voted yes, it’s a sandwich.

There you have it! The Tri-State said hot dogs are not sandwiches. Though some want to call a hot dog a sandwich, most would call them delicious.

