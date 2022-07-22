Tri-State settles “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” debate
TRI-STATE (WEHT) – The votes are in and the Tri-State has spoken. Hot dogs are not a sandwich according to an Eyewitness News recent poll.
The poll asked the question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” 68.1% of the votes were no while 31.9% voted yes, it’s a sandwich.Eyewitness News experts answer: “Is a hot dog a sandwich?”
There you have it! The Tri-State said hot dogs are not sandwiches. Though some want to call a hot dog a sandwich, most would call them delicious.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0