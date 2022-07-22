ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-State settles “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” debate

By Rhett Baxley
 4 days ago

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – The votes are in and the Tri-State has spoken. Hot dogs are not a sandwich according to an Eyewitness News recent poll.

The poll asked the question, “Is a hot dog a sandwich?” 68.1% of the votes were no while 31.9% voted yes, it’s a sandwich.

Eyewitness News experts answer: "Is a hot dog a sandwich?"

There you have it! The Tri-State said hot dogs are not sandwiches. Though some want to call a hot dog a sandwich, most would call them delicious.

EPD: Woman stopped for speeding, gets arrested for drugs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Evansville Police Department made an arrest on July 24 around 1:30 a.m. According to authorities, officers noticed a 2016 Gray Mazda 3SP speeding and pulled over the vehicle. Police say the car smelled of marijuana on the inside. Officers noticed a marijuana joint in the ashtray along with burnt residue in a glass pipe and a grinder all in plain view of the officers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police try to rescue man in Ohio River; arrest him instead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police arrested a man swimming in the Ohio River. It started as a water rescue after people reported seeing the man in the river. Police and firefighters arrived and said the man tried to swim away from authorities. Officers said they recognized him as a person who just recently got […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD: Man arrested after groping juvenile

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after police said he groped a juvenile. Officers were sent to a home on Washington Avenue on Saturday morning. According to a police report, the victim told officers that Carlos Mendoza, 26, grabbed her in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
