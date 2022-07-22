Evacuation orders issued for fast-moving Oak Fire in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new wildfire burning in Mariposa County has forced evacuation orders to be issued for some residents on Friday.
The Oak Fire was first discovered around 2:00 p.m. near Carstens Road and Highway 140.
As of 7:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials say the fire has reached 4,350 acres and is 0% contained .
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the following areas due to the fire:
- Carstens Road
- Buckingham Mt. Road
- Plumbar Creek Road
- Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Darrah Road
- Jerseydale Road and all side roads
- Lushmeadows Subdivision
- Triangle Road from Darrah Road to Westfall and all side roads
- Boyer Road from Highway 49S and all side roads
- Darrah Road from the stoplight to Triangle Road
- Triangle Road from 49S to Westfall Road and all side roads including Triangle Park
- Tip Top Road
- Wass Road
- Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek
- Silva Road from Cole to Triangle including all side roads
- Gingers Trish Road
- Cole Road to Darrah Road including all side roads
- Darrah Rd from Hwy 49S to Triangle Rd including all side roads
- McNally Road
- Woodland Drive
- Brooks Road
- Highway 49S from Darrah Rd to Triangle Rd East side only (bootjack market side)
An evacuation center and a shelter for small animals have been set up at Mariposa Elementary School, located at 5044 Jones Street.RELATED STORY | Residents forced to evacuate as Oak Fire explodes in size
For large animals, an evacuation center is open at the Mariposa County Fair Grounds at 5007 Fairgrounds Road.
Residents can call the evacuation line at (844) 668-3473 for more information.
Road closures are currently in place in the following areas:
- Highway 140 from Allred Road to Ponderosa Way
- Carstens Road
- Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Highway 49 and all side roads
- Buckingham Mt. Road
- Plumbar Creek Road
- Jerseydale Road
- Silva Road from Cole Road and Triangle Road
- Wass Road
- Tip Top Road
- Darrah at Cole Road
- Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Firefighters are working to contain the new fire as the Agua Fire continues to burn in the county.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0