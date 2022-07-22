Evacuation orders issued for fast-moving Oak Fire in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new wildfire burning in Mariposa County has forced evacuation orders to be issued for some residents on Friday.

The Oak Fire was first discovered around 2:00 p.m. near Carstens Road and Highway 140.

As of 7:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials say the fire has reached 4,350 acres and is 0% contained .

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the following areas due to the fire:

Carstens Road

Buckingham Mt. Road

Plumbar Creek Road

Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Darrah Road

Jerseydale Road and all side roads

Lushmeadows Subdivision

Triangle Road from Darrah Road to Westfall and all side roads

Boyer Road from Highway 49S and all side roads

Darrah Road from the stoplight to Triangle Road

Triangle Road from 49S to Westfall Road and all side roads including Triangle Park

Tip Top Road

Wass Road

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek

Silva Road from Cole to Triangle including all side roads

Gingers Trish Road

Cole Road to Darrah Road including all side roads

Darrah Rd from Hwy 49S to Triangle Rd including all side roads

McNally Road

Woodland Drive

Brooks Road

Highway 49S from Darrah Rd to Triangle Rd East side only (bootjack market side)

An evacuation center and a shelter for small animals have been set up at Mariposa Elementary School, located at 5044 Jones Street.

For large animals, an evacuation center is open at the Mariposa County Fair Grounds at 5007 Fairgrounds Road.

Residents can call the evacuation line at (844) 668-3473 for more information.

Road closures are currently in place in the following areas:

Highway 140 from Allred Road to Ponderosa Way

Carstens Road

Triangle Road from Highway 140 to Highway 49 and all side roads

Buckingham Mt. Road

Plumbar Creek Road

Jerseydale Road

Silva Road from Cole Road and Triangle Road

Wass Road

Tip Top Road

Darrah at Cole Road

Westfall from Triangle to Oliver Creek

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the new fire as the Agua Fire continues to burn in the county.

