Fort Myers, FL

Uncommon friendship offers timely message

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Since 1988, a sculpture of Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and Harvey Firestone has been in the heart of Downtown Fort Myers.

But more than a century after it was built, the men’s famous “uncommon friendship” still offers a timely message.

“Those men were humble enough to use knowledge from each other,” Alexandria Edwards, who works at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates, said.

But the three men had their differences. They grew up in different eras and were born into different circumstances. While Firestone came from a prosperous family, Ford and Edison did not.

Later in life, Ford believed in exercise and healthy eating whereas Edison preferred “exercising the mind.” And while Firestone prided himself as a planner for the trio’s famous camping trips, Edison was more spontaneous.

“Edison was very much ‘I’m going to try something and see if it works and if it fails I’m going to try again’,” Edwards said.

Despite their differences, the ability for Ford, Edison and Firestone to collaborate with another led to some of the world’s greatest inventions.

Edwards believes they have set a powerful – and still relevant – example.

“I really think what we can take away from these three men is that… no matter what you believe or your thought process – when you come together with people in your community, you can do powerful things,” Edwards said. “It’s kind of a lesson to go beyond ourselves.”

