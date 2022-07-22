ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte teen battling brain-eating amoeba

By Samantha Serbin
 4 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer is in the battle for his life right now. His family took a trip to Port Charlotte Beach on July 1. He was fine for a week and then the headaches and hallucinations started.

When Caleb’s parents took him to the emergency room, the doctors told his parents a rare, brain-eating amoeba entered his body via his nose and infected his brain.

Experts said the sooner you get the amoeba protocol started, the better the outcome.

“He’s just the kindest soul but he’s so strong. He’s so strong. Like the fighting on the outside, that’s what we’re doing,” Caleb’s aunt, Elizabeth Ziegelbaur, said. “He is fighting his little heart out on the inside.”

Ziegelbaur is the oldest of four siblings. He’s barely conscious right now inside Golisano’s Children’s Hospital.

Statistics show Caleb is fighting a battle 75% lose.

“A lot of times people don’t get to the hospital quickly enough,” Katie Chiet added. “We’re hoping that we did.”

Chiet is also Caleb’s aunt.

“Unfortunately the Naegleria fowleri presents as if a child has meningitis,” Chiet said. That’s why it took a few days to put two and two together because of Caleb’s exposure to water.

Chiet said with only so many people who know what they’re going through… things are tough right now.

“It’s very lonely and isolating to walk this path because we don’t know where we are on any kind of timeline. It’s day 17 and Caleb is still breathing on his own. Are we in the clear? Are we on the path to healing? Are we waiting for something else to happen,” Chiet said.

She explains the inflammation in Caleb’s brain has grown significantly since he first got to the hospital. Instead of focusing on the scary parts of this diagnosis, Caleb’s family is staying positive. Chiet said kids’ brains are plastic and can recover themselves.

“All we can do is hold onto hope because we know he’s going to fight through this. He will. You’ll be doing a story soon how he fought through this, and his amazing recovery,” Ziegelbaur said.

“We’re hoping against hope that Caleb becomes survivor #6 but we have a long road ahead of us,” Chiet added.

You can read more about the amoeba Naegleria fowleri here.

WESH

Florida teen hospitalized with brain-eating amoeba after family beach trip

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A 13-year-old Florida boy has been hospitalized for a rare and serious condition following a family trip to the beach. According to WBBH, 13-year-old Caleb Ziegelbauer and his family visited Port Charlotte Beach on July 1. According to a GoFundMe page, the water in Port Charlotte is "brackish," meaning it is a mixture of river water and seawater.
