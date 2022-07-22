ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muhlenberg Township, PA

Muhlenberg Theatre & Dance Department announces 2022-23 performance season

By The Valley Ledger
thevalleyledger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Muhlenberg College Department of Theatre & Dance announces its 2022-23 performance schedule, which will include several dance productions, two staged readings, and four full-scale theatre productions, including Bertolt Brecht’s musical “The Threepenny Opera.”. “We have worked hard to put together a season that reflects values of...

